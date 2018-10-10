Westport EMS sounding alarm on volunteer shortage

× The Westport Fire Company and Emergency Squad is grappling with manpower issues. From left: Thad Tyron, Tyrel Tryon, Colin Wells and Jim Rule. Photo by Pete DeMola

WESTPORT | Colin Wells is an avid bicyclist.

One of his favorite summertime pleasures is long rides past farms, fields and forest.

As of late, the Westport Fire Company and Emergency Squad’s EMT captain has added a troublesome new routine to his excursions

Before disappearing into the natural landscape, Wells makes a pitstop at Westport District Fire Chief Thad Tryon’s house to tell him he won’t be available if a call comes in.

Backup is near non-existent and the squad is at an inflection point.

“We’re stretched very, very thin right now,” Wells said.

The Westport Fire Company and Emergency Squad is grappling with the same issues facing squads across upstate New York:

Emergency medical technicians aging out of the profession has led to declining manpower.

And officials believe steep training requirements are dissuading new volunteers from signing up, amongst other societal changes.

The all-volunteer department has approximately 32 members, including 6 EMTs, down from 18 in the 1970s.

Of those six EMTs, several will retire and will not recertify; two are often out-of-town, while the others are retirees and plan to further ease into retirement.

“That leaves just one for weekdays,” Wells said.

The system is unsustainable.

“We’re not going to survive as an all-volunteer squad,” said Wells. “We’re going to start dropping calls and eventually the state will shut us down.”

State intervention is not unprecedented.

Crown Point Rescue Squad was forced to close in 2014 because of staffing issues.

Now as the squad prepares to explore their options to maintain coverage, they want to involve the public.

“We want to the community to be involved,” said Jim Rule, a fire commissioner and safety officer, “and we’re looking for suggestions and help in making these decisions.”

Such a system could involve a blend of volunteer and private staff, officials said.

Some towns, including Willsboro and Essex, have taken over squad operations from fire departments and have created new budget line items.

The uncertainty comes when Essex County is in the midst of mapping out a countywide EMS system.

But county officials continue to wrestle with what a final plan would cost and look like.

Westport Fire Company and Emergency Squad officials said they likely won’t survive until a countywide system is launched in whatever incarnation.

And even then, the squad initially viewed the system as a safety net — not as a permanent solution.

The ultimate decision will be determined by the Board of Fire Commissioners, which controls funding, in conjunction with the emergency service.

Officials are now actively soliciting public input.

The public is invited to attend monthly Board of Fire Commissioner meetings held the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Westport Town Hall.

The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 16.

“We’re trying to put in place a system that would leave as much flexibility as possible,” Wells said.

But, he added: “There’s going to be a significant public expense involved.”

Volunteers are also welcome, even if not for service as an EMT. For more information, call 578-0934 or email jrule@westelcom.com.