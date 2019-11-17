Westport Fire Commissioners set date for station referendum vote

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Westport Fire Station Design plans for the proposed new Westport Hose Co. fire station utilize the back section of several vehicle bays as storage room for firefighter lockers and storage area for turnout gear and equipment.

WESTPORT | The Westport Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners voted last week to bring plans for their new $3.2 million fire station to vote.

Photo by Kim Dedam Westport fire department plans Jim Rule, chairman of the Westport Board of Fire Commissioners, unrolls floor plans for the proposed new fire station in Westport. The $3.2 million project will go to Westport taxpayers for a referendum vote on Dec. 10.

The new facility, with added bays for equipment storage, radio communications desk and a decontamination area, is designed to fit all current equipment under one roof including firefighters’ bunker gear, allow addition of apparatus in the future and provide room for training.

Jim Rule, chairman of the Westport Board of Fire Commissioners, said improved readiness is a very big reason Westport Hose Company 1 needs the new station.

“One of the challenges we face here,” he said, seated in the current and aged fire station, “is that when we return from a call, we cannot clean and return apparatus to service inside the station. It has to be done outside.”

Draining fire hoses, cleaning tools and maintaining trucks can be a challenge in inclement or sub-zero weather.

Added space in the new station includes sections at the back of two bays for fire personnel to have lockers where they can store their bunker gear.

Firefighters, all volunteers, would be able to enter the building from a rear entrance, away from the busy front doors where fire trucks exit, as is the situation on Champlain Avenue now.

Photo by Kim Dedam Westport Fire Department Decon Area Design for the proposed new fire station in Westport includes a decontamination area with a shower stall and water collection area along with a laundry area on site for firefighters to use to wash their gear.

“The proposed new station is a modern fire station where gear would be stored in what is called the ‘dirty area,’ and with the push toward cancer prevention, our gear should be stored there and at the fire station due to potential contaminants.”

Currently, fire personnel store gear in their private vehicles or at home in a closet or a garage.

“And that comes down to readiness as well,” Rule said.

“In the new building, we would be able to enter the rear of the building, dress there and approach the trucks from the rear.”

The proposed new Westport fire station provides for a state-of-the-art decontamination area for firefighters and a wash area for turnout gear.

Inquiry by residents in recent months questioned the eight-bay configuration, Rule said.

Some have asked why Westport’s fire company needs that number of spots for apparatus.

Rule pointed to the trailer sitting outside the station now.

It contains equipment for wild land and brush fire response. It does not fit in the jam packed space the fire company has now.

“We currently have six bays and the trailer outside,” Rule said.

Eight bays would put the trailer inside and ready to couple with a fire truck.

“There are other apparatus we should have, but there is no place to put it.”

For example, Rule said, Fire Police equipment, such as traffic cones, safety jackets, vests and flashlights are supposed to be kept in a fire company vehicle.

“They are kept in personal vehicles now,” Rule said.

And Westport is looking to secure grant funds for a fire rescue boat.

A lakeside community with numerous properties on Lake Champlain and water response in Westport now involves either calling in Port Henry’s fire company or use of personal boats.

Rule said the two bays on the proposed new station’s left side are designed to accommodate lockers and firefighter gear storage in the back. Those two bays do not stretch the width of the building.

And the Board of Fire Commissioners opted not to include construction costs to divide office space, since that work can be done by fire company members in the future.

“We have spent a lot of time going over the plans carefully,” Rule sad.

Westport Hose Co. has been in its current station for 50 years, working out of a building that was originally built as a body shop.

“It should have been replaced 30 years ago,” Rule said.

The bay doors are not tall enough to accommodate modern fire trucks, and Westport has had to invest significant monies in having new apparatus built to fit.

The site for the proposed new Westport fire station is about a mile from the center of town on vacant land above Bessboro Builders and Supplies on Route 22.

The fire company purchased 5.2 open acres there and have now received environmental review permits from all related agencies, Rule said.

Of the $3.2 million estimated cost, which factors in potential for cost increases, taxpayers in Westport would be asked to bond for $2.8 million.

“We have a little over $400,000 saved for the new fire station,” Rule said.

Fire commissioners set the Westport Hose Co. Fire Station referendum vote for Dec. 10. Voting would take place at the fire hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that day.

The fire commission plans to hold a public information session in early December, inviting residents to bring questions and view the design plans.

If approved, construction would begin next summer and likely continue for approximately six months. The building would be up and operational by the end of 2020. It is designed according to public safety standards required in New York State for all first-response facilities as an “essential building,” designed to withstand bomb blasts and natural disasters such as earthquakes. ■