Westport Fire District preparing firehouse replacement plans

The Westport Fire District is nearing a decision on final plans to replace the Westport Hose Company Firehouse on Champlain Avenue. Photo by Pete DeMola

WESTPORT | The Westport Fire District is in the preliminary stages of replacing the Westport Hose Company Firehouse.

The Champlain Avenue location is ailing and commissioners have eyed replacing the structure for years, which is too small for modern-day firefighting needs.

New generations of trucks are too big to be accommodated in the existing bays.

The confined space results in a safety issue, as does the lack of a dedicated gear storage area, a mounting concern as evidence continues to emerge linking firefighting to cancer.

The space is so small, in fact, Board of Fire Commissioners Chairman Jim Rule said he has to get dressed in the snow or rain before heading to a scene.

“We need to provide (firefighters) with a proper and safe workplace,” said Rule. “And this facility doesn’t meet that by any means.”

The board of commissioners is in the process of purchasing a parcel of land on Lakeshore Road adjacent to Bessboro Builders & Supplies, Rule said.

Department officials met with an architect last week to discuss project details. The proposed new structure will contain larger bays, decontamination facilities and designated areas to wash turnout gear.

Rule declined to offer cost estimates, citing the early nature of the planning process.

“There’s not a lot of details yet,” he said.

But he envisions using capital fund reserves paired with bonds, which will require voter approval.

Commissioners will also explore grant opportunities.

“We’re hoping by spring to have a public vote,” Rule said. “We do intend to have public meetings once we have more on design and cost estimates.”

Much of the early design legwork has been completed when officials attempted to construct a combined fire department, town office complex and bus garage a decade ago.

Voters nixed that project in referendums in 2010 and 2011.

The Board of Fire Commissioners meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Westport Town Hall.

Public participation and comments are encouraged.

The public is encouraged to reach out to Rule with questions about the project at westportfiredistrict@gmail.com.

Volunteers are also welcome for all capacities — not just firefighting.

“We’d like to talk to anyone who thinks they can join us,” Rule said. “We need all the help we can get.”