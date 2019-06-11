Westport Hose Co. 1 presents design of new fire station

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided by Vermont Integrated Architecture × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided by Vermont Integrated Architecture × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided by Vermont Integrated Architecture Prev Next

WESTPORT | Westport Hose Co. 1 presented schematic drawings, site plans and cost estimates for their prospective new fire station last week.

Photo by Kim Dedam Jim Rule, chairman of Westport's Board of Fire Commissioners, stands in the well that serves as an office, meeting and kitchen behind the Hose Co. #1's fire truck bays.

The fire company purchased 5.5 acres off Route 22 about a mile north of the hamlet, across Commercial Lane from Bessboro Builders and Supplies.

Jim Rule, chairman of the Westport Board of Fire Commissioners, said the community has known for decades that the all-volunteer fire department needs a new fire station.

Space is confined at the current location, so much so that the new fire truck purchased last year had to be specially designed to fit the garage. Doors for two rigs side-by-side cannot open at the same time.

The “kitchen sink” area is stuffed behind a stairway under a sloped ceiling with loosened tiles.

The meeting space doesn’t hold everyone at the same time, meaning firefighters use the stairway like bleachers.

Rule shared important updates the new station would bring to the fire company and its ability to respond quickly.

Built with a steel frame and reinforced to withstand natural wind, water and earthquake disasters, it would be an “essential structure,” which is required by state code for new emergency response buildings.

A radio room, laundry area, hazardous materials wash station with a separate entrance, office space, training and meeting areas and eight bays would provide ample room for existing equipment and proper maintenance of that equipment, including firefighters’ bunker gear.

The proposed new fire station includes room for two ambulance vehicles and a fire boat Hose Co. 1 is looking to purchase through a grant fund.

Having a place to decontaminate bunker gear and launder it is important, Rule said.

There is no decontamination or laundry area in the current fire house.

And Westport fire crews have to make arrangement to borrow washing machine facilities at Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Co. to properly clean their gear.

“There is a documented risk to us from carcinogens in materials left on our clothes after a call,” Rule said.

“We also would not have to dress in the street or store gear in our personal vehicles.”

Not only would safety for the volunteers improve, he said, but also efficiency of operations in Westport fire response.

And with that improvement, a new fire station could lower homeowner insurance rates, fire commissioners said.

Rates are based in part on a fire company’s ability to deliver service with speed and efficiency.

“I think this would also renew vitality in the fire company,” Rule said.

Design schematics for the proposed new fire station allow for eight bays each with a 14-by-14-foot garage door.

All of the equipment would fit.

The new fire station would have one bay open for expansion or for use below a second-floor loft area to practice second-story escape techniques.

Two of the eight bays and a separate staging area are included in the station’s design layout for Westport EMS, gear and rigs.

PROJECT COSTS REVIEWED

PROJECT COSTS REVIEWED

Nicholas Wood, architectural designer from Vermont Integrated Architecture, based in Middlebury, presented floor plans, building elevations, site plans and estimated costs at the public meeting last week.

The total cost is expected to be $3,015,743, he said.

The Fire District has saved up $300,000 to put toward the new fire station, reducing the amount to bond to $2.7 million.

Wood compared the proposed $278-per-square-foot cost for Westport’s Fire Station to other facilities built recently: the new station at Upper Jay was built for $385 per square foot and Keene’s new fire house was $345 per square foot. Both of those projects also involved purchasing property.

The $3 million figure for Westport includes $175,000 for design and engineering and $135,000 for “owners costs,” such as permits, site testing and connecting to water and power, both of which exist at the location on Route 22.

The tax impact of the bond is calculated at $65 per year on real property valued at $100,000, or $98 per year on a $150,000 home.

Ben Sudduth asked if that $98 was an annual cost, and Rule said it would be.

“That’s one night out,” Sudduth said, comparing his projected tax increase to one night he might spend overnight with his family in a hotel or one family dinner out.

REFERENDUM IN LATE SUMMER

“The time for talk is over,” Rule said.

The Fire District plans to bring the fire station project to referendum vote in August or September, and will hold additional public information sessions this summer.

If taxpayers approve the bond, Westport Hose Co. 1 would get final architectural plans in the fall and put the project out to bid in January or February next year.

The goal would be to break ground next spring.

The Fire District would then have to decide what to do with the corner of property they currently own off Champlain Avenue, a former repair garage.

“We may have to tear it town,” Rule said. “The property may be worth more without the building.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Westport’s Board of Fire Commissioners meets at the Town Hall on the third Tuesday every month (June 20) and has time in their agenda for public comment.

Questions about the new fire house project can be directed to Jim Rule via email: jrule@westelcom.com.