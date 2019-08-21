Westport fire injures one

× Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte The upper-story windows show scorch marks and black smoke in the aftermath of the blaze that took place the morning of Aug. 6. at 317 Dudley Road. One resident was transported with burn injuries to UVM Medical Center in Vermont.

ELIZABETHTOWN | On the morning of Aug. 6, a call was placed to Essex County Dispatch of a fire in progress at 317 Dudley Road in Westport. Emergency responders were on the scene at approximately 8:17 a.m.

“It wasn’t long before there were responders to the scene,” Westport Fire Chief Thad Tryon said. “There were numerous tankers involved that responded.”

The State Police, Sherriff’s Department, Westport EMS and Elizabethtown EMS joined several fire companies that arrived on site to extinguish the blaze. Westport, Essex, Port Henry, Elizabethtown, Lewis, Mineville and Whallonsburg fire companies as well as Essex County Air One, Essex County EMS and coordinators, fire investigators and National Grid were also at the scene, according to County EMS Deputy Director Matt Watts.

According to a spokesman from the office of Don Jaquish, emergency services coordinator and fire coordinator, the fire investigation yielded that the cause was accidental, and a burning candle located near hanging draperies with other flammable materials near the flame was to blame.

According to Tryon, the home was “not a total loss, the fire was contained to the upper story and attic.”

There was thick smoke and fire damage to the upper level of the home.

One adult, Richard Lind, was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for burn injuries related to the fire. He was not known to be in critical condition. Lind is thought to be the son of Donna Barber, who owns the home with her husband, Earl Barber. The elderly homeowners were not injured in the blaze.

The fire was extinguished within three hours; the last of the emergency and fire units parted the residence at 11:26 am, according to Watts.