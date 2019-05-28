Westport native son to perform at Westport Library

Photo provided Daniel Linder

WESTPORT | Award-winning pianist Daniel Linder is coming home for a visit in June.

And on June 9, Westport Library has planned a recital so the community can share his love and gift of music.

Linda Rockefeller, vice president of the Westport Library Association, said Dan’s mom, Carol Danielson Linder, resides in Westport.

“She is one of the reasons Dan is coming east for a few weeks, for a visit. We seized on the opportunity to invite him to perform. There was no hesitation,” Rockefeller said.

The Sun reached out to Linder, who just completed his doctorate in music at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music in Los Angeles, where he was named outstanding graduate in the Class of 2018 by the Keyboard Studies Department.

He began teaching at the University of Arizona in Tuscon last August.

Linder graduated from Westport Central School in 2007.

“I’m looking forward to playing this concert in my hometown,” he said.

“I grew up in Westport and attended Westport Central School from Kindergarten through 12th grade. WCS has a great music program, and I always enjoyed participating in the music program at school. I also had great piano teachers outside of WCS.”

FAMILY SUPPORT

Linder said his desire to study music was influenced by many elements of his life, but drew centrally from his family’s love of music.

“Music had an important place at home when I was growing up, I have very early memories of listening to music and singing in the car, and my very first piano lessons were with my mom, who started taking piano lessons herself when I was young.”

Linder said his parents supported his music studies from an early age.

“They pushed me to practice and pursue piano lessons with great teachers, took to me to hear concerts in the region and beyond, and sent me to summer music programs where I met other young musicians.

“They were very supportive when I decided to study music in college, and ultimately to pursue a career in music.”

PROGRAM

The program at 2 p.m. June 9 builds from two piano sonatas that Linder performed for his final doctoral recital at USC: the Mozart Sonata in D Major, K. 311 and the Chopin B Minor Sonata, Op. 58.

“I’ll start the program with two short pieces by two French composers: Claude Debussy and Maurice Ohana. Cadences Libres (Free Cadences), by Ohana, was composed in the early 1980s and combines Flamenco rhythm patterns with melodies inspired by early Gregorian chant,” Linder said.

“The Ohana etude is quite dissonant, so I decided to pair it with Hommage à Rameau by Debussy, which also evokes Gregorian chant, but in a more lyrical and accessible setting.”

The last piece on the program features "Piano Variations" by Daniel Asia.

“Daniel Asia is a professor of composition at the University of Arizona, and I’ve been working on a recording project of a few of his solo piano works this year,” Linder said.

“We have plans to release a CD of his piano music on Summit Records in early 2020.”

After presenting his research work on Ohana at the 2018 USC Graduate Research Symposium, Linder won first prize for research in the Humanities.

Among many other recent accolades, Linder won first prize, the Susan Torres award in 2018 from the Fresno Musical Club; and prizes in the 2017 James Ramos International Video Competition, the 2015 Seattle International Piano Competition, the 2014 Los Angeles International Liszt Competition and the 2014 Lois Trester Piano Competition at the University of Arizona.

His principal teachers are Bernadene Blaha, Dr. John Milbauer, Alan Chow, and Dr. Rose Chancler, a professor at Plattsburgh State who is also a resident of Westport and founder of Piano By Nature.

Dan Linder Piano Recital is Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Westport Library.