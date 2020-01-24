Westport native to star in new Nat Geo program

× Expand National Geographic/Glass Entertainment Group Dr. Erin Schroeder lies with the baby deer in the clinic. Schroeder, a Westport native and former Eagle basketball standout, will star in Heartland Docs, DVM, this Saturday on NatGeo Wild.

WESTPORT/HARTINGTON, NEB. | A veterinarian who has ties to Westport and her husband will make their television debut Saturday night on the National Geographic Wild (NatGeo Wild) Channel.

Dr. Erin Pratt Schroeder, a 1996 graduate of Westport Central School who is currently fourth on the all time Section VII girls scoring list at 1,667 points, will star along side her husband, Dr. Ben Schroeder, and sons Charlie and Chase in “Heartland Docs, DVM,” premiering Saturday at 10 p.m.

“It’s crazy to know it is finally happening, but a great kind of crazy,” Schroeder said. “The show really showcases our veterinary careers and what we do out here in the midwest, and what it is like to be a family and work together.”

The Schroeders run Cedar County Veterinary Services in Hartington, Neb., a practice they took over from Ben’s father, Dr. John Schroeder.

“It chronicles the legacy of taking over the business from Ben’s father,” Erin said. “We want to showcase and share the compassion that people have for animals and the relationships that we have with our clients and our clients have for our patients.”

Family affair

Along with Erin and Ben, the show also features their sons, Charlie and Chase.

“We’re not sure what our boys will do but they will have the chance to continue on in the veterinary field if they choose,” Erin said. “We are happy to have the kids involved. Hopefully, this will be a fun way for families to interact and enjoy each other.”

Both children have followed after their mother in one respect, sharing a love for basketball.

“Charlie had a great game with 18 points and 14 rebounds, an awesome game to watch,” she said of a recent night at the court. “Chase is in eighth grade and can dunk a volleyball. We want to give them lots of opportunities and see where the chips fall.”

× Expand National Geographic/Glass Entertainment Group Dr. Ben Schroeder and Dr. Erin Schroeder cuddle the newborn calf after a successful cesarean from a terminal mother.

Like home

Schroeder said the Hartington community has some similarities to her hometown and North Country area.

“We have not great winters back in Westport and we get those kind of things here,” she said. “There’s wind, tornadoes and lots of fluctuations in temperature. We care for large animals and small animals.

“It is a really small place, like Westport and the surrounding communities. We are two hours away from a specialist so we end up treating the animals of the community.”

Love of animals

Growing up in Westport, Schroeder said her love for animals and the veterinary practice flourished.

“Mrs. Knox was our kindergarten teacher in Westport, and I remembered the paper — my mom saved it — which had the question of what do you want to be when you grow up, and the answer was veterinarian,” she said. “I used to sneak salamanders in the house and set them up in my Barbie pool.”

Schroeder added there were many mentors in her life as well growing up.

“I was very much into horses and Dr. Dodd gave me one of my first jobs helping at her horse barn,” she said. “I did a lot of work with the Russells at their clinic. I had phenomenal local mentors who gave me the opportunity to get that experience, make sure this was what I wanted to do and help me along the path, and I am forever grateful for those opportunities. They were always so welcoming and allowed me to be part of that.”

× Expand File photo Erin Pratt Schroeder, a graduate of Westport Central School, excelled in basketball, finishing her high school career as the fourth leading scorer in girls Section VII history (1.667) before going to play basketball at Syracuse.

She also said her time as a member of the Westport girls varsity team, a dominant force in Section VII and Class D during her time, helped shape her life.

“Coach (Tom) Beauvais was just an amazing mentor and instilled the work ethic and determination to go for the greater goal, and those lessons have carried me through rough spots to get me to the point where I am in my life over and over again,” she said. “My mom and dad are out here now for the premier and that has been the most wonderful experience to share this with them.”

From Westport to Nebraska

Following Westport, Schroeder signed to play college ball at Syracuse University but always knew that was not where her schooling would end.

“I always knew after Syracuse I wanted to go to veterinarian school, and I got accepted to go to Kansas State,” she said. “Ben was a junior when I got there and we joke that he saw me the day I walked into school and told his dad he was going to meet that girl and I told my mom on the day I met him that he was the man I was going to marry. We were engaged two weeks after we met and got married four months later and it has been 19 years this fall. When it is right, it’s right.”

After school, the Schroeders moved to Nebraska, where they worked in Dr. John Schroeder’s practice until it was eventually turned over to the couple.

One show comes from another idea

“Heartland Docs, DVM,” came about because of a situation that had nothing to do with the veterinary practice of the Schroeder’s, but some of the work they were doing in the community in restoring the Hotel Hartington.

“That’s what got us the show, to be honest,” Schroeder said.

“There was a lovely article written in the Omaha World Herald about us being the next Chip and Joanna (Gaines, HGTV personalities). So we got a number of calls from production companies looking to do a show and long story short, they came out to shoot a pilot and realized right away that the great story was our veterinary practice. We renovate for fun but our clinic is our passion.”

Schroeder said National Geographic has opened up several opportunities for her family to use as learning experiences.

“Everyone was so nice to work with and it has been an amazing opportunity to get all of these experiences through National Geographic that we would not have had otherwise,” she said.

She also said she hopes the show will give her a chance to tell the story of the livestock farmers she works with.

“We help with a lot of livestock and animals that are raised for the greater good, so I want to share the stories of our family farmers and how they care so deeply about these animals and how they treat them with respect and dignity,” Schroeder said. “I feel sometimes that part of the story gets a little lost by those not directly involved in agriculture.”

Media blitz

Schroeder and her family have been through the media blitz that comes with a new television show, from local radio and newspaper interviews — even from her hometown — to national syndicated shows including Hallmark Home and Family to Access Hollywood, where Schroeder got to meet someone she watched as a child on Saturday morning television

“Dealing with media was surreal,” she said. “You are being asked questions by people and on the sets of television shows you have watched your whole life. Recently, I was sitting on a set being interviewed by Mario Lopez, who I watched on ‘Saved by the Bell,’ and just thinking this is crazy that A.C. Slater is interviewing me. Who does that happen to?”

In all, Schroeder said keeping perspective has been a part of their story.

“In all of our lives there are these little moments that when you look back, you realize they were kind of big things.”

“Heartland Doc, DVM,” will air Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 p.m. on the NatGeo Wild channel. NatGeo Wild can be found on Dish Network channel 190, Direct TV channel 283 and Spectrum Cable channel 155 or 828.