Westport overwhelmingly approves new fire station

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam wport-fire-vote-preparing-to-open-polls Ernest LaPine, chairman of elections for the fire district vote, at left, and past Westport Hose Co. No. 1 Fire Chief Jim Westover prepare the polling site at Westport’s fire station ahead of the referendum vote Tuesday. Taxpayers gave the fire company the go-ahead to build a new fire station, 187 yes to 60 no votes.

WESTPORT | Voters here have given Westport Hose Co. No. 1 approval to build a new fire station.

The referendum vote Tuesday evening won overwhelming approval, 187 yes to 60 no votes, with 2 votes marked void.

Photo by Kim Dedam wport-fire-vote-past-chief-jim-westover Jim Westover, past fire chief, anticipates the upcoming vote as Westport Hose Co. No. 1 looked for voter approval to build a new $3.2 million fire station.

Taxpayer go-ahead allows the Westport Fire District’s Board of Fire Commissioners to move forward with a construction plan that has been in design and review for over a year.

The $3.2 million fire station will be situated on 5.2 acres the fire district purchased off of Route 22, adjacent to Bessboro Builders & Supplies.

Westport Fire District will put $400,000 from their building reserve fund toward the project and bond for the remaining amount, not to exceed $2.8 million.

“I want to thank the voters for their support and their trust in us,” Board of Fire Commissioners Chairman Jim Rule said after the official count on Tuesday.

He wanted to address one question raised by several residents who spend winter in warmer climes.

“We had some comments from people who left for the winter, wondering why we didn’t have absentee ballots. We can’t for a referendum like this, it is not allowed by law,” Rule said.

Construction is expected to begin early next summer, and fire commissioners anticipate the build would take approximately six months.