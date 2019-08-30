Westport working on proposed new fire station

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam One of the fire engines in the current Westport Hose Co. 1 station fits so tightly at the bay door that the hood does not open for routine maintenance, such as an oil change. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided. Site plans for the proposed new Westport Hose Co. 1 were developed by Vermont Integrated Architecture. The new fire house would be built on land purchased by the fire district about a mile north of the current station on Champlain Avenue. Prev Next

WESTPORT | Project plans for a new fire station proposed for Westport Hose Company #1 are moving into an environmental quality review phase.

Fire District Board of Commissioners Chairman Jim Rule said State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) steps will add two months to the ongoing planning process.

And this moves the schedule for a referendum vote into October. Originally Westport Hose Co. looked to hold a vote this month.

“Environmental Quality Review goes through multiple agencies,” Rule told the Sun. “It does include the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Park Agency along with any individual who may have a concern about use at the site.”

Time involved allows for two 30-day public comment periods. Rule said the fire district is working with Essex County’s Community Planning Office to complete the SEQRA process.

Commissioners also continue to look for state or federal grant funding to put toward the estimated $3 million fire station project, which was presented to residents at a public information session in June. The fire company has purchased 5.5 acres off Route 22 about a mile north of the Hamlet, across a dirt road, Commercial Lane, from Bessboro Builders and Supplies.

Engineers from Vermont Integrated Architecture, based in Middlebury, presented floor plans, the building elevation design, site plans and estimated costs at the public meeting two months ago. Estimated to cost a total $3,015,743, Westport Hose Co. has $300,000 saved to put down on the fire station.

The fire company would look to town taxpayers to bond the remaining amount, approximately $2.7 million. Tax impact of the project is estimated to be $65 per year on real property valued at $100,000, or $98 per year on a $150,000 home.

Design schematics for the new fire station include eight bays each with a 14-by-14-foot garage door. The district said all of Westport Hose Co.’s equipment would fit along with the Westport ambulance and Emergency Medical Technicians’ gear. The plan leaves one bay open for expansion.

Rule said this new fire station is necessary to replace an aging building that does not accommodate new fire trucks and safety measures required for proper care of equipment, including decontamination and laundry areas. The new station is designed to improve safety for volunteer firefighters and efficiency of operations for Westport’s fire response.

The proposed new fire station Westport does not impact Wadhams fire station. “The firehouse in Wadhams will remain as is,” Rule said.

Fire District Commissioners meet on the third Tuesday each month at the Westport Town Hall. Rule said anyone with questions can attend.

The next Westport Fire District meeting is on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.