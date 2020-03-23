WFC pastor sends messages of hope through Facebook

Photo by Keith Lobdell Westport-fed-online Westport Federated Church pastor Tom Smith speaks during his daily message on Facebook Live.

WESTPORT | The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all areas of life, including the way people worship.

Places of worship have all been asked to close down on a state, national and global scale, leaving parishioners wondering where they can turn for comfort and fellowship.

In the case of one Westport congregation, the answer is found on Facebook, as pastor Tom Smith has been holding weekly worship services as well uploading daily encouragement messages to the social media platform.

“The main message has been stay clam, trust in the Lord — and wash your hands,” said Smith.

Using Facebook Live to stream services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and messages between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. during the week, Smith said he wants those who follow the posts to use this time of social distancing and staying at home to reset.

“We can use this as a time to reset and see the positives and see the goodness that is out there, even in this challenging time,” said Smith. “We need to be as caring as we can and as compassionate as we can to those around us.”

Food pantry service

The church is also reaching out to help the Westport community by assisting the food bank in transporting needed goods both to and from the pantry.

“We have volunteers who will receive orders, pick up the donations and help to distribute them,” said Smith. “We know that many demands are being put on people and we want to help in any way we can.”

The drive is also being posted on Facebook, with those in need asked to email the church (Westfedchurch@westelcom.com) with their household number and list of needed supplies. ■