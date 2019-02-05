Whallonsburg Grange buys Whitcomb Garage, looks to expand

× Expand Photo provided by Adirondack Architectural Heritage Whitcomb’s Garage was owned for decades by Clarence “Narni” Whitcomb, a lifelong resident of Whallonsburg, who sold cars and repaired them on that corner lot for about 40 years. The building was recently purchased by the Whallonsburg Grange Board of Directors.

WHALLONSBURG | The iconic garage and workshop property across from the Whallonsburg Grange is now part of the grange complex.

Positioned across from the barn red grange hall on Route 22, Whitcomb’s Garage was owned for decades by Clarence “Narni” Whitcomb, of Whallonsburg, who sold cars and repaired them on that corner for about 40 years.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall Board of Directors, a nonprofit community and performing arts organization in Essex, announced they have purchased the vacant building and land.

The building sits on a well-maintained 1.5-acre lot with frontage on the Boquet River.

“The purchase was made possible through a dedicated, anonymous donation,” said Andy Buchanan, vice-president of the board.

“It’s an amazing space,” he told The Sun. “At the present time, we are letting people know we have the space and are ready to solicit input.”

The building, he said, has potential for three workshop areas, plus a showroom and a retail or office space.

“Maybe for start-up businesses? We certainly would welcome something sympathetic with the local environment, something that would improve the area in the center of Whallonsburg and would be complementary to the grange,” Buchanan said.

The Grange, he said, is interested in having part of that as outdoor performance space in the summer — perhaps even a children’s playground area.

“Again, we’re looking for input on that as well,” Buchanan said.

With the purchase, the grange board and volunteers are forming the Whitcomb’s Garage Committee.

The organization plans to keep the name “Whitcomb” on the building, as Mr. Whitcomb was a lifelong resident of Whallonsburg. He died in 2017 at age 91, the son of Gordon and Nora (MacDougal) Whitcomb.

“We do want to renovate it, but its overall appearance would remain much the same. It’s an iconic property and an iconic name and we intend to keep those,” Buchanan said.

Currently the building does have several garage/workshop bays.

“One of them has the old mechanical lift in it that is not operational, but it has a good concrete floor,” Buchanan said.

“Our hope is that we’ll find someone who wants to put some sweat equity into it, and of course we have a good history of mobilizing volunteer work crews. Given the things that are bubbling here, once the word gets out, we’re going to get some interest in this place.”

Voters in the Town of Essex last year renewed a 10-year memorandum of understanding with the Grange board, formerly the Grange Civic Association.

The town owns the Grange building, while the upkeep, renovation and restoration work, building code upgrades, water and sewer improvements have been funded through fundraising and donors to the Grange board, an independent non-profit organization.

The Grange, though, owns the garage.

And Buchanan sees reclamation of the property as a way to establish affordable workspace and to add new business to the hamlet.

For more information about the Whitcomb property, contact the Grange at 518-963-7777 or by email at admin@thegrangehall.info.