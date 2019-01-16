What’s in store for Adirondacks in state budget

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivered his 2019 State of the State Address in Albany on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going big with this executive budget proposal this year.

Buoyed by Democratic majorities in the state legislature, the governor’s proposed $175 billion spending plan has garnered headlines for its blend of progressive proposals — legalizing recreational marijuana, raising the age to purchase tobacco to 21 and ushering in a raft of safeguards to protect the LBGTQ population — paired with an ever-sharpening focus on combating the Trump administration.

"In the face of unprecedented challenges on a national level and a federal government at a complete standstill, New York will deliver on the most productive agenda in our history and build on our record of accomplishments," Cuomo said.

All flash aside, the proposed budget is largely business as usual for the Adirondacks.

CELL COVERAGE

As part of closing the technology and communications gap that cobbles economic growth in the Catskills and the Adirondacks, Cuomo has proposed an “Upstate Cellular Coverage Task Force.”

The group of industry experts, government officials, environmental reps and other stakeholders will be tasked with identifying solutions and developing policies addressing the lack of cellular coverage.

The state launched a broadband initiative in 2015 that pledged to provide 100 percent access by the end of 2018 with the help of $500 million state subsidies — including $154 million injected directly into the North Country — paired with private investment and federal funds.

Despite early bursts of choreographed pageantry heralding the program, the deadline has quietly passed and was given scant mention in the budget book:

“After full implementation of the Program, more than 99 percent of New Yorkers will have access to wired broadband,” it read.

Cuomo breezed over the issue in his budget address on Tuesday:

“We are going to be the first state to have high speed broadband 100 percent all across the state,” he said.

State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) noted the governor “touted our state’s 100 percent coverage.”

“Here in the North Country, many still struggle to not only have basic internet services, but are even faced with the inability to place a cellular call,” said Jones in a statement. “I’ll make sure to hold the governor to his word and work to expedite these long-delayed projects. Our families and businesses need these services now.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland welcomed the focus on boosting cell coverage.

“We need to change regulations in the (Adirondack Park) about tower heights," he said. "It’s clearly a public safety issue."

Cuomo also wants to make the property tax cap permanent.

The program has become part of the lexicon of local government, Gillilland said.

But local officials are seeking clarity on the consequences of exceeding the cap, which is 2 percent or the rate of inflation.

“The devil’s in the details, as it always has been," Gillilland said. “I have not seen that language.”

ONGOING OLYMPIC IMPROVEMENTS

When it comes to tourism, the governor highlighted heavy investments in the industry, and asked for the continuation of $59 million in I LOVE NY funding to promote the state’s tourism assets.

He also wants to use advertising to funnel visitors to airports upgraded as part of the state’s sweeping infrastructure program, including Plattsburgh International, which received $38 million in state assistance two years ago and is now complete.

State-owned winter sports facilities in Lake Placid and North Creek stand to gain another influx of investment.

Last year’s budget contained $50 million to shore up the aging facilities operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) to keep them competitive and sustain the region’s status as a global sports center and tourism destination.

Key in that is attracting large sporting events like the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid, which will ultimately drive year-round business, investment and economic sustainability for the region.

This year’s proposal contains $70 million in capital improvements to the Olympic venues in Lake Placid and three state-owned ski areas — Whiteface and Gore mountains in the Adirondacks and Belleayre Ski Area in the Catskills — ahead of the 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid.

The boost will “contribute substantially to the region’s tourism-based economic growth,” said Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna.

In total, ORDA has been flagged for a total $107.1 million in proposed appropriations, including $16 million in connection with legislation that would authorize the stage agency to be able to “defend, indemnify and/or insure third parties” in connection with the 2023 World University Games, according to budget materials.

The state agency will also receive $2.5 million in New York Works infrastructure capital funding from the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s New York Works appropriation.

GREEN ISSUES

Cuomo has promised a “Green New Deal” that would require the state to fully phase out carbon-generated energy sources by 2040.

“This landmark initiative will further drive the growth of New York’s clean energy economy, create tens of thousands of high-quality 21st century jobs, provide all New Yorkers with cleaner air and water by reducing harmful emissions, and set an example of climate leadership for the rest of the nation and world to follow,” read the proposal.

The Adirondack Council cheered the efforts.

“Great to see @NYGovCuomo express a vision of New York as a national environmental leader,” wrote Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway on Twitter.

McKenna said a clean environment, including a carbon-free state, goes hand-in-hand with bolstering tourism.

“Protecting the rural and beautiful landscape of the Adirondacks and surrounding regions is integral not only to the health of the tourism economy, but also supports those living here,” McKenna said in a statement.

Cuomo also proposed expanding the state’s bottle bill and banning single-use plastic bags, proposals that garnered praise from environmentalists.

“Birds, fish, and other aquatic species mistake plastic bag litter for food ingesting this toxic debris which causes sickness or death in tens of thousands of animals,” said Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Neil Woodworth in a statement. “The toxins are also transferred through the food chain to larger species. Plastic bags take many years to decompose so they become persistent debris on our public lands and in our waterways.”

Woodworth said unredeemed deposits from the bottle bill expansion, which would include fruit and energy drink containers, should to be directed to the EPF.

“Expanding the bottle bill makes sense and is likely to provide additional funding for public lands in New York state,” Woodworth said. “We need to recycle and reuse our resources responsibly and carefully.”

NO NEW RANGERS

The executive budget proposal plan calls for an $1.8 billion appropriation for the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), up $512,217 from the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The boost is largely to accommodate the first year of the $2.5 billion effort to upgrade clean drinking and wastewater infrastructure statewide, including $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).

“That’s a big one for Essex County towns because our drinking water infrastructure is aged and it’s going to need help," Gillilland said. “Drinking water is the next wolf closest to the fire."

Overall, spending at executive agencies has been kept flat at 0.8 percent.

Not included: Funds to hire more Forest Rangers, a long-simmering issue in the Adirondacks as stakeholders grapple with the impacts of skyrocketing tourism.

Scott van Laer, a union delegate for the Police Benevolent Association of New York State Law Enforcement said he was “disappointed” the proposed spending plan contained no new items.

“On the positive side, things are looking good to fill vacancies in currently allocated items,” van Laer wrote on Twitter.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said he will bring up the staffing issue in a meeting with the DEC commissioner next week.

Stec, a 46er, Environmental Conservation Committee member and the son of a Forest Ranger, said he suspected the DEC’s request last month to consolidate the Environmental Conservation Police Officer and Forest Ranger titles would be a way to increase the number of rangers without actually increasing payroll costs.

Staffing levels, he said, aren’t at a crisis level, but increased visitation does requires more staff.

“I will continue to push for Forest Rangers,” Stec told The Sun on Wednesday.

Gillilland said increased cellular coverage is all the more important if the state won't agree to bolster their numbers.

Cuomo said jockeying for more money is usual practice every year.

“Everybody wants more money for everything,” Cuomo told WAMC Northeast Public Radio’s Alan Chartock on Wednesday when asked about education funding. “When you advocate for your agenda, that's what you should do. The job of government is then balancing those needs.”

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The executive budget proposal called for the continuation of the Regional Economic Development Council program, which has steered $614 million to the North Country since 2011.

Cuomo asked for $750 million for the ninth round. He’s also proposing a fourth round of Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which has awarded $10 million each to Watertown, Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake, all of whose plans are in various stages of completion.

And he wants to invest an additional $150 billion over the next five years to shore up the state’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Beginning in 2020, these capital projects will “rebuild transportation and mass transit systems, drive economic and community development, create new environmental and park facilities, and support our sustainable energy future,” his office said in a statement.

LAWMAKERS REACT

The final budget, which will incorporate elements of Senate and Assembly proposals, is due April 1.

For the first time in a decade, Democrats control both chambers of the state legislature, as well as the governorship.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said it’s important upstate isn’t “overlooked and forgotten” by downstate lawmakers.

“Our schools must receive their fair share of state aid,” Little said in a statement. “Our hospitals, nursing homes and health clinics must have funding to assure residents and visitors access to high-quality care. Our infrastructure, including roads and bridges, water and sewer, broadband and cellular, can’t be neglected.”

Little noted the upstate economy is lacking behind the New York City metro area.

“To reverse the outmigration of families and businesses, we have to provide tax relief for the middle-class and create an economic environment that is much more welcoming and supportive of those who work hard and want only a fair opportunity to succeed,” she said.

(Cuomo’s proposal calls for continuing to phase-in middle class tax cuts, which will see rates will continue to drop to 5.5 percent and 6 percent once fully phased in.)

Stec echoed Little’s concerns about the upstate economy.

“Every year, the governor increases spending, and every year, more and more New Yorkers and small businesses vote with their feet, fleeing high taxes, overregulation and outdated infrastructure,” Stec said in a statement. “Rather than spending billions of dollars investing in new programs, and economic development initiatives and start-ups, we should be focusing on fixing the problems we already face.”

He pointed at the state’s high tax rate and crumbling infrastructure.

“We need to reel in spending, cut taxes, remove the red tape that is forcing residents out of our state and invest in repairing and updating our roads and bridges,” he said. “As budget negotiations officially start today, please know I will keep the North Country’s agenda in mind.”

And while New York City’s broken subway system has dominated headlines, Jones said the governor’s pledge to fix the MTA promises to further boost investment in our local economy.

Plattsburgh is home to Bombardier Transportation, which recently signed a $669 million contract with New Jersey Transit to develop a new line of rail cars, he said.

“I’ll work with my fellow legislators to advocate that those needs are addressed by the many companies situated in the North Country Transportation Manufacturing cluster."