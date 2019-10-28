When nature calls

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Cars line the roads near the Giant Mountain trailhead over the Columbus Day weekend.

KEENE | The stress caused by an intense interest in the High Peaks this fall has turned forest rangers into meter maids, hikers into vandals, elected officials into parking-lot attendants and state parking policies into not-so-funny jokes.

All of the above were apparent at a meeting of the Keene Town Board last week, as officials were bracing for the last big hiker crush of the year over the Columbus Day weekend. Keene had just weathered a resplendent fall Saturday that based on both anecdotal and analytical evidence was perhaps one of the three busiest in High Peaks history.

“We were just scrambling to keep the roads open,” said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. “We don’t have the tools for a town this size to manage (the crowds). We’re in over our heads and we’re going to need help.”

On the Columbus Day weekend itself, parking lots were jammed before daybreak, as beautiful fall weather attracted crowds.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has tried to limit what conservationists agree is overuse of mountain trails by restricting roadside parking between Keene Valley and the Giant Mountain trailhead, a plan that has largely backfired.

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said hikers have ripped out no-parking signs or ignored them altogether. On social media, rangers reported that people leaving their cars in a restricted zone would slide sheets of paper under their windshield wipers to make it appear as if they had already received a ticket.

Still others who were not permitted to park on the side of the road parked in private driveways instead. And some simply made the calculated decision that a ticket was simply the cost of parking, as if they were leaving their cars in a city garage.

Wilson said that even when he told hikers that he would have to tow their cars, they said “No you won’t,” and walked away. So crowded was The Garden trailhead that a shuttle bringing in hikers who had parked at Marcy Field couldn’t get through for a time. And as of last Tuesday, the town had not even been able to find a driver for the Columbus Day weekend, Wilson said.

Board member Teresa Cheetham-Palen said band aid approaches such as parking restrictions are bound to fail without “an overarching, comprehensive plan” for use of the park.

“We want to be a friendly community, but the DEC has put us in a position where we can’t be,” she said. “They told people where they can’t park, but they didn’t give us any new parking.”

Because of a pending lawsuit over tree cutting in the park, Wilson said the DEC is not adding any new parking areas in the Forest Preserve. (The group bringing the suit has said small-scale cutting, as for parking lots, is allowable under the law.)

Cheetham-Palen and fellow board member Bob Biesemeyer agreed to join Wilson at the trailheads over the holiday weekend to help manage the throngs of hikers. The one tool that seems to be effective in terms of crown management is human contact.

Biesemeyer said it’s an opportunity to redirect hikers to less-crowded areas without being seen as a community of scolds. “We want to be a friendly community, and we have to be careful not to be too heavy on policing,” he said.

“Putting a person out there who looks official makes such a difference,” said Willie Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council, an organization that has documented the increasing crowds. “They can tell (hikers) there are other places they can go where they won’t have to walk two miles on the road.”

The other area of agreement is in the need for immediate planning for next year. “The time is now to figure out what to be doing on Victoria Day weekend in May,” said Janeway, referring to a Canadian holiday.