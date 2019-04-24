Whitewater Derby to offer wild action

× Expand Photo by Dick Carlson Veteran river-runners Judy Powers and Marco Schmale paddle upstream moments after bypassing a gate in the Giant Slalom event of the 2016 Hudson River Whitewater Derby. This year’s edition of the derby, the longest-running event of its type in the nation, is set for Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

NORTH CREEK | The 62nd-annual Hudson River Whitewater Derby is likely to feature plenty of action this year, as the river is likely to be high and fast, race organizers and enthusiasts said this week.

The derby, the oldest whitewater canoe and kayak competition in the U.S., is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, along the river between the hamlets of North River, North Creek and Riparius.

Race Director Dick Carlson of Johnsburg said Monday that the Hudson River was at “flood stage” 24 hours earlier, but is expected to subside to a more reasonable level by race day.

“We’ll be ready to go on race day, and it’s because of a great group of volunteers,” he said.

This year’s event will feature three races with both kayakers and canoers.

Slalom races are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, with registration opening at 9 a.m. at a booth in North River.

Last year, the slalom races were canceled due to extremely high water and stiff winds that blew down the race gates, former event director Katie Nightingale recalled.

“For decades, the whitewater races have been a big part of spring in our area,” she said.

‘NOT-SO-WHITEWATER’

The “Not-So-Whitewater” race — which made its debut last year — begins immediately after the slalom races. The course for beginners and intermediates takes participants down a relatively serene 2.5 miles stretch of the Hudson, from Ordway Crossing to the North Creek train depot.

Basil & Wicks restaurant on Route 28 in North Creek will host a party and awards ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Events will resume Sunday, with the challenging Downriver race beginning at 11 a.m. Over many decades, crowds beside the river have watched canoes and kayaks overturning when they stray from the river’s channel or are overcome by surging waters.

Registration for this event begins at 9 a.m. at the Hudson River pavilion next to the North Creek train station, and awards are to be presented in Riparius at the finish line following the race action.

Race registration fees range between $10 and $20.

In recent years, between 80 to 100 racers have registered. Historically, hundreds of spectators have gathered along the course of each race to watch the action.

For more information, visit whitewaterderby.com.

Limited camping through the weekend is available at Ski Bowl Park. The cost is $15 for one night and $25 for two. Reservations can be made by calling the Johnsburg Town Hall at 518-251-2421 ext. 3.

Kate Hartley of North Creek offered her thoughts about the race this week. She ran the river in one race about 10 years ago, and her sons Justin, 20, and Clayton, 16, have been kayaking in the Derby since they were eight years old or so — challenging their father Marco.

“The Whitewater Derby is such a great community event — ­ I know of third-generation racers who race now.” Hartley said. “It’s really friendly competition, and your fans on the banks of the river cheer you on.”