(This letter is in response to Ken Fenimore’s letter, “Retirement Enhancement Act sticks it to our kids,” that ran in the July 27 edition of The Sun.)

To the Editor:

As an actuary who spent most of my career in support of federal pension regulation, I am never comfortable with those who wish to use tax policy to turn much-needed pension provision into estate-building vehicles. My father died at 54 prior to the passage the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), having no vesting in 20+ years of working for the Bell Laboratories. As a result, my mother had to fend for herself. That is why ERISA and similar legislation and regulation created a corporate pension system to supplement social security and protect both workers and their surviving spouses. Mr. Fenimore would like to use tax-advantaged pension plans to build an estate for his heirs. That would have a cost to all taxpayers and one that deserves close scrutiny. Even a national program like social security does not create a pot of money that can later be inherited. Provisions to mandate the expiration of tax advantages over a reasonable time after the death of the pensioner are meant to stress that these are pension funds, not estate-building vehicles.

And I would add a comment to Mr. Alexander: I would encourage you to read the history of reconstruction after the Civil War. Every time a city council debates the merits of removing another confederate memorial erected to the “lost cause,” we are still fighting the Civil War. Every time the president and his supporters chant “Send them back,” we are not finding “ways to unite.” Whether or not one believes in reparations to the descendants of past victims of slavery, the discussion itself indicates the extent to which the causes of the Civil War are still festering sores in our body politic. I agree with you that I would like the “great melting pot” to return, but using racial politics and divisive rhetoric is only widening the divide.

— Richard Barney, Ticonderoga