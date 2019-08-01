Wilcox Dock to get renovation

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris With the new, weather resistant docks, the Wilcox Dock Marina will be open all-year round. However, due to occasional high-rising waters, the city determines when the season begins.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh was recently approved for a permit by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to revitalize the Wilcox Dock off Cumberland Avenue. With only a few steps left, renovation could be finished by the end of the summer, giving the residents and visitors of Plattsburgh another location to dock their boats.

“They plan to actually put the docks out and have them be used,” Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said. “The permits have been approved, we now just need the signatures to be finalized.”

There was also talk of year-round bubblers in the water by the Wilcox Dock. This will cut down on maintenance during the winter, as the city can leave the dock in the water. According to Read, this will make the new Marina more attractive, along with the pavilion, funded by the Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club, and picnic tables in the area.

The Healthy Lung Trail, located near the Wilcox Dock, is being planning for fix-up for the public as well. Recently, it was brought to light that poison ivy surrounds part of the trail, which has been there for a while. According to Public Works, it has been dealt with in the past just by mowing over it. There is currently a warning sign addressing the poison ivy for those who are going to walk the trail.

One of the renovations planned for the Healthy Lung Trail is paving a portion. With the asphalt, the trail will be able to be maintained longer, especially through the winter.

Last year, high levels of water caused the Wilcox Dock to be closed down. According to City Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin, though, this year will have better results.

“It won’t affect the docks, what it will affect is when our season opens,” Durrin explained. “For the most part, it lines up with our regular marina, but there are times when that portion is going to be underwater.”

The possibility of high water affecting the opening of the Wilcox Dock was built into the license agreement. This gives the city the freedom of deciding when the season begins.