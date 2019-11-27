Wild Center to build new climate change exhibit

× Expand Photo provided by The Wild Center Wild Center Winterscape The Wild Center in Tupper Lake framed with winter white.

TUPPER LAKE | The Wild Center won a $249,549 grant award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The funding will be used to create an exhibit that Wild Center officials believe can reframe how science museums present and interpret climate change.

The new exhibit is named “Solutions: Voices from the Frontlines of Climate Change.”

It scheduled to open in June 2021.

The museum’s goal with its new installation is to present practical, regionally-relevant climate solutions for climate resilience, ways people of all ages can work toward solutions.

Photo provided by The Wild Center 2019 Wild Center Climate Youth Summit The Youth Climate Program’s 11th Annual Adirondack Youth Climate Summit 2019 provided time and a place for nearly 200 local young people learn about climate change, impacts, solutions and design their own climate action plans.

“Climate resiliency and sustainability are at the core of The Wild Center, its building and decisions,” museum spokeswoman Colleen Onuffer said.

“Solutions will make its home in the Find Out Forest, which is the rotating exhibit space in the middle of the Hall of the Adirondacks. That space is currently housing the art show,” Onuffer told the Sun.

“Solutions will be augmented by permanent exhibits across the campus that provide a climate-solutions lens along with a Solutions Studio tinkering space for younger audiences.”

Foundation work for the exhibit begins next year with conversations.

The Wild Center will host three public events, starting in May, to gather community knowledge and related climate change experience. The interactive meetings will found Solutions’ design.

“The goal of the exhibit is to educate the public about climate change in an interesting, interactive way that multiple generations will be able to understand,” Onuffer said.

“Solutions will strive for audiences to see themselves as part of the solution and feel hopeful about the future. The Wild Center believes that it will spark solutions-focused discussions.”

The Wild Center was founded to present aspects of natural sciences in the Adirondacks, and from its start has set a pace for green building design, sustainability, education and outreach.

“The Wild Center’s goal is for visitors to discover the story of the Adirondacks and to explore new ways that people and nature can thrive in the same place,” Onuffer said.

“One of the core focal points of our mission is safeguarding the future of our natural world – the woods, wildlife, water, snowy mountains, coral reefs and fragile habitats everywhere.”

Wild Center efforts have looked to youth for inspiration.

The 11th annual Youth Climate Summit was held early in November, drawing nearly 200 students from high schools and colleges around northern New York.

Last week, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recognized the Youth Climate Summit as one of four organizations to win an Environmental Excellence Award, saying the “far-reaching educational program has increased climate literacy by 40 percent, inspired more than 100 green teams/environmental clubs statewide, and created 60 youth-driven Climate Action Plans. The program is a model that is being adapted and replicated across New York, the United States, and other countries.”

Education and outreach extend to educators as well.

“This summer, The Wild Center held a three-day Summer Institute for teachers to share best-practices on empowering students for climate resilience,” Onuffer said.

× Expand Photo provided by The Wild Center Youth Climate Summit Hundreds of young people have learned about ways to study and address climate change at the Wild Center’s Youth Climate Summit.

Adding a permanent exhibit, Solutions, to engage climate resilience is an extension of the museum’s mission.

“We are so excited by the solutions-first approach to this next phase of work,” Wild Center Executive Director Stephanie Ratcliffe said in announcing the funding project.

“Through the past decade of community climate change work, we know that when people take personal actions or devise group projects for which they are passionate, it provides them with the hope that we can solve this enormous problem.”

Wild Center Director of Climate Initiatives Jen Kretser is excited about the tinkering space, which will be called “The Solutions Studio.”

“Understanding the science and mechanics of possible mitigation solutions empowers young people to be engaged, knowledgeable, and hopeful about their future,” she said.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik helped secure the federal grant funding for the Solutions exhibit.

“I was glad to support the Wild Center in their efforts to receive this grant, which will not only help to educate and engage community members in Tupper Lake, but also to draw visitors from afar to our beautiful region.”

Numerous key climate change scientific agencies will assist with exhibit design, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Office; New York State’s Office of Climate Change; New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA); the Center for Native People and the Environment at SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry; the American Museum of Natural History; and members of The Wild Center’s Youth Climate Advisory Board.

To learn more about the Wild Center and winter programs: wildcenter.org. ■