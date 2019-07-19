Willsboro Central announces free lunch for all students

Photo provided by Willsboro Central School The fresh veggies and fruit salad bar was introduced last year at Willsboro Central School, part of an overall plan to use fresh, local products in menu planning.

WILLSBORO | School breakfast and lunch at Willsboro Central School will be free for all students next year, regardless of family income level.

The school applied for and won grant funding through the Community Eligibility Provision, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.

The grant provides first servings of breakfast and lunch for free for all kids.

Families would have to cover costs for any second helpings or extra items available in the cafeteria, such as chips or extra cookies.

School Superintendent Justin Gardner made the announcement last week.

He told The Sun that the grant application was approved after months of planning coordinated with school financial and cafeteria staff and cafeteria planning personnel through BOCES in Plattsburgh.

“We monitored it closely,” he said. “We needed 40 percent qualification for reduced and free lunches to apply for the grant.”

At 41 to 42 percent, Willsboro Central School District was close.

But the grant award is in place for five years, starting with the 2019-20 school year.

Participation in school meals programs will factor into how Willsboro’s district sustains the program over time: district costs drop as more meals are served.

“The challenge is participation. It’s not a given that the district will break even in this program, but the more students that participate in school lunches makes it more sustainable,” Gardner said.

“If we had 95 percent there might not be any cost to this.”

The school is seeing an increase in school lunch purchases, in part due to a move last year toward use of locally sourced, fresh food items.

Willsboro began planning menus through the Farm-to-School initiative, incorporating produce, meats and products from local farms.

“With support of the School Board and the community, we moved the menu in a different direction, away from processed food toward providing freshly made meals every day,” Gardner said.

“We added a daily salad bar with fresh vegetables and fruits. And we received a lot of positive feedback from the students, from staff and from parents,” Gardner said.

“We are working with local vendors and looking this year to get organic beef locally,” Gardner said.

“If we can support our local farmers that’s something we want to do.”

Willsboro is adding a half-time staff member to the cafeteria this coming year, Gardner said, to accommodate expected growth in the number of breakfasts and lunches served.

The other benefit will affect many in this community.

The CEP grant nets average cost savings for families at between $400 to $500 per child in school.

“We’re very glad to be able to help families out in that way,” Gardner said.

Removing payment for meals for all kids, grade Pre-K through 12, will also remove stigma that might have previously affected students on free or reduced price lunch programs.

“The district is still is going to encourage families to fill out free and reduced cost meal forms,” Gardner said.

The information won’t impact individual families, he said, but there are many ways the data impacts available grant resources.

Gardner said Willsboro Central will evaluate the free meals program on an annual basis.