WILLSBORO | The Willsboro Town Council has spent months reviewing public comments, public health and safety law, and preparing legal language for a proposed new nuisance law.

Legal research evolved from town discussion and a public hearing last fall related to feral cat and other nuisance animal concerns that have posed potential public health problems in town.

Progress on the law is documented in Town Council meeting minutes over the past few months.

It defines “nuisance”, and places responsibility for violation on residents, landowners and homeowners, not animals.

The 10-page document defines what terms would mean in the law.

And identifies how accepted agricultural practices, agricultural products and related aspects of farming have some exclusion.

Nuisances affecting public health specifically identified and prohibited would: “carcasses of animals or birds not removed within 24 hours of death...accumulations of feces or manure, other than for accepted agricultural use...or accumulation of sewage, rubbish, garbage, trash, rubble, debris, paper, combustible materials, lumber, bedding, offal, or other items such as tires, oil, lubricant...or anything that is foul, offensive, noisome, nauseous, or extremely unpleasant to the physical senses of an ordinary reasonable person; or (c) could chemically or biologically contaminate groundwater or surface runoff water.”

Section 2 of the proposed law outlines “Conditions and actions which ... constitute a hazard to the health, welfare, peace, comfort, safety, and/or property of the citizens and property owners of the town of Willsboro, and constitute a ‘public nuisance’ as defined as any conduct or omissions by person or persons which endangers or injures the property, health, comfort, or general welfare of the public is considered a public nuisance.

Among items identified are “nuisances that involve animals.”

Seven categories include: “animals urinating or defecating repeatedly on plants, landscape or structure.” and animals that present “sustained significant noise (barking, crowing, caterwauling, etc) that disturbs the peace of any surrounding premises, generally of such volume to be heard in the interior of a closed house.”

Nuisance animals might also be those found “congregating or residing on property or in structures not owned by person or persons who own, occasionally maintain, or care for said animals.”

Another section of the proposed law identifies noise that might affect public peace and safety, including “noise that disturbs the public peace” from a residence or public building after 9 p.m.

Noise violations identified include: “discharge of incendiary devices, such as illegal fireworks or firecrackers” and any violations of “town and state-building, fire, environmental conservation and property maintenance codes.”

The language states that Willsboro is a “Right to Farm” town and outlines “reasonable and necessary” farm operations that would not be considered a public nuisance, particularly as conducted under sound agricultural practice.

The new law would allow civil or criminal proceedings to address violation.

In a civil proceeding, the person found liable would face “payment of a civil penalty not to exceed $500 for the first offense.”

A penalty of “not less than $1,000” would be levied for a second offense within five years.

And a penalty) not less than $500 and not more than $2,000” would be levied for a third offense within five years.

Criminal proceedings for violation of the proposed Nuisance Law include both fine and possible imprisonment.

The entire law can be found, downloaded and/or read online at the town of Willsboro website on the supervisor’s page: www.townofwillsboro.com/supervisors-page.html

A public hearing on the proposed Willsboro Nuisance Law is scheduled for Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall.

If the town approves the law, it would become effective immediately after filed with the New York Secretary of State Office.