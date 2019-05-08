Willsboro School Board proposes budget below tax levy cap

WILLSBORO | The proposed 2019-20 school budget for Willsboro Central School comes in almost a point under the 4.97 percent state tax-levy cap allowance.

The tax levy — the amount to be raised by taxes — for Willsboro residents would be $5,466,541, up 4.03 percent.

The total proposed budget is $9,697,420, up 4.73 percent.

About half of the projected budget increase covers a 13.5 percent health insurance cost increase, according to Superintendent Justin Gardner.

The health insurance cost next year requires an expense increase of $215,000.

The school board also opted to spend $60,000 for a full-time school resource officer through a program offered by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. The expense would place a full-time sheriff’s deputy in the school building 40 hours per week.

The estimated tax rate in the proposed budget would be $12.29 per thousand dollars of real property value, Gardner said; that’s up 47 cents per thousand from current spending.

“It could be lower once the assessments are done,” he advised.

This projected tax rate, with STAR exemption, represents a $33.38 annual tax increase for a home valued at $100,000.

Willsboro Central School’s proposed budget applies $1.5 million from fund balance, leaving the state recommended four percent held in reserve, Gardner said.

No new school buses or other major purchases are proposed.

“The budget-to-budget increase does include spending toward the Energy Performance Contract, but with energy savings plus state aid reimbursement we will recover that,” Gardner said.

Willsboro’s energy performance project will be completed this month, the super said.

“Aid funds will start flowing back this way in September.”

In addition, Willsboro’s school board has proposed reducing two non-instructional staff positions by attrition. Two people leaving the district would not be replaced.

“All programming, extra-curricular activities and athletic programs would remain intact with this budget,” Gardner said.

One three-year school board seat is open and two candidates are running for the job; incumbent Kasey Young seeks re-election against challenger Edwin Collazo.

Gardner said the 2019-20 budget does not yet address Willsboro’s $570,000 share of the BOCES Capital Project. Plans to cover the expense have to be solidified by June 2020 to begin payment in 2021.

The public hearing for Willsboro’s 2019-20 school budget is set for May 14 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.

The school budget and school board vote is May 21 from noon to 8 p.m. at the school.