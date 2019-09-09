Willsboro seeks public input on ‘the Keeping of Cats’

× Expand Photo/public domain

WILLSBORO | Town officials here seek input on a law they’ve drafted to Regulate the Keeping of Cats.

The law, number 1 for 2019, says that the “Town of Willsboro finds that the running at large and other uncontrolled behavior of cats, including domestic, community and feral, within the Town of Willsboro has caused a nuisance to persons and damage to property.

“Harboring large numbers of cats, unhealthy cats, un-spayed, un-neutered and un-vaccinated cats has created a threat to public health and safety within the Town.”

The goal of the new regulation, as written, is to “protect the health, safety and well-being of persons and property within Willsboro by imposing restrictions and regulations upon the keeping and running at large of cats.”

The problem has been discussed in Town Council meetings and at information sessions for months, brought to the board’s attention by residents of Maple Street and Buena Vista Park, among other parts of town that have colonies of feral cats.

Town consult with local animal shelter personnel, veterinarians and Essex County Sheriff’s Department officials provided no immediate solution, since feeding feral cats and any efforts to remove them is not regulated by current law.

Willsboro has a dog control officer, but no animal control officer, according to records from town council meetings, thus negating resources to control cats.

At meetings and in online discussion, residents describe damage to property despite steps they have taken to obtain care for feral cats.

Some people have incurred costs of veterinary care for free roaming cats, but say the population is beyond control.

Property damage reports include: defiling barns and sheds; destruction of windows and roofing and other access points as feral cats try to find shelter; despoiling outdoor decking with feces and urine; and defiling private yard and lawn areas, which residents say poses a threat to domestic pets, since feral cats can spread disease.

The town held a public information session in June with sheriff’s department personnel and a veterinarian available to answer questions from concerned residents.

The proposed Keeping of Cats law is result of the ongoing discussion.

PROPOSED REGULATION OF CATS IN WILLSBORO

If approved, the law would make identification of all outdoor cats mandatory, requiring feline pets to wear a collar with the owner’s name, telephone number and address, or use of an implanted microchip.

The law would require “every free roaming cat owner to provide to authorities a certificate of spay/neuter and/or a rabies vaccination certificate on reasonable demand.”

The law would make feeding cats outdoors illegal.

The law would make it illegal for any cat owner in Willsboro to allow their cat to “cause nuisance to any person other than the owner or person harboring such cat ... (to) include defecation on another’s property, any damage or destruction to property, or any nuisance upon or near the premises of a person other than the owner.”

The law also says that any cat running at large within the Town of Willsboro would be subject to seizure and held until identified.

Any cat seized under the new law would be “humanely fed and cared for during seizure period, and shall be handled in accordance with the relevant provision of the Agriculture and Markets Law.”

Town Supervisor Shaun Gillilland did not respond to a request by the Sun for comment on steps in the process.

But public records show the law was vetted by attorneys.

Language proposed exempts the town and its officers for any “damages or otherwise for the seizure, detention, adoption or euthanizing of any cat found without appropriate identification outside the residence of the owner,” as long as town actions comply with Ag and Markets law.

A fine of $150 is proposed for a first offense against Keeping of Cats law, with a fine of $250 for any second offense, then $500 for each offense thereafter.

PUBLIC HEARING DATE

A public hearing on Willsboro’s proposed Law to Regulate the Keeping of Cats is set for 6 p.m. on September 11 at the Willsboro Town Hall.