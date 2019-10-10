Willsboro students plant terraponics farm

× 1 of 8 Expand Two of Ms. Tara Valachovic’s fourth graders place a planted tray into the SuperGrow system cart to start the very first “field” of greens at Willsboro Central School. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 8 Expand 24:45 Organics founder and farmer Andy Maslin, left, discusses some of the uses for herb plants and greens with Willsboro Central School Superintendent Justin Gardner. Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 8 Expand Mr. Gardner helps fourth graders align a tray of newly planted greens into the school’s terraponic system, which can produce 300 servings of salad in a month. Photo by Kim Dedam × 4 of 8 Expand Students in grade four at Willsboro Central School planted the first trays of school-to-table greens that they will grow year-round. The program was funded with a GEAR UP Grant from CFES, providing SuperGrow carts and all soil, trays and seeds from 24:45 Organics, a farm and terraponic organics company based in Norfolk, New York. Photo by Kim Dedam × 5 of 8 Expand Students in grade four at Willsboro Central School planted the first trays of school-to-table greens that they will grow year-round. The program was funded with a GEAR UP Grant from CFES, providing SuperGrow carts and all soil, trays and seeds from 24:45 Organics, a farm and terraponic organics company based in Norfolk, New York. Photo by Kim Dedam × 6 of 8 Expand Students in grade four at Willsboro Central School planted the first trays of school-to-table greens that they will grow year-round. The program was funded with a GEAR UP Grant from CFES, providing SuperGrow carts and all soil, trays and seeds from 24:45 Organics, a farm and terraponic organics company based in Norfolk, New York. Photo by Kim Dedam × 7 of 8 Expand Students in grade four at Willsboro Central School planted the first trays of school-to-table greens that they will grow year-round. The program was funded with a GEAR UP Grant from CFES, providing SuperGrow carts and all soil, trays and seeds from 24:45 Organics, a farm and terraponic organics company based in Norfolk, New York. Photo by Kim Dedam × 8 of 8 Expand Students in grade four at Willsboro Central School planted the first trays of school-to-table greens that they will grow year-round. The program was funded with a GEAR UP Grant from CFES, providing SuperGrow carts and all soil, trays and seeds from 24:45 Organics, a farm and terraponic organics company based in Norfolk, New York. Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

WILLSBORO | Grade four at Willsboro Central School made history recently, planting the first seeds in the first Adirondack tray “fields” of an indoor vegetable garden to provide food for the cafeteria all winter.

Willsboro joins 100 schools around the country, from Hawaii to the Midwest and throughout New England, to add 24:45 SuperGrow systems to their science program.

Based in Norfolk, New York, 24:45 invented its own school-to-table project. The company was founded by organic farmer Andy Maslin.

And Maslin, who also owns an organic farm, came with the equipment, bags of dirt, trays, lights, watering cans and seeds, to help the students learn what to do.

“Okay, children, let’s put soil in the trays.”

It was all hands on after that.

A flurry of fingers blurred over mounds of dirt.

This wasn’t a sand box, it was serious business.

Bigger kids helped fill the trays to be set in tiered grow-carts fitted with lights.

“You’re making history,” Maslin congratulated the class.

School Superintendent Justin Gardner helped press the soil into trays with a metal seed guide, showing kids where to plant.

“Put one or two seeds into each hole,” Maslin said. “We can check afterward, and I will know how well you count.”

Grade four teacher Tara Valachovic encouraged the group as the kids took the activity to task.

“Willsboro’s school is going to grow its own food,” Maslin chimed.

When he asked if they help in gardens or on farms at home, nearly all of the children raised their hands.

It is a familiar chore here, yes, but 24:45 Organics uses two, three or four-tiered carts instead of fields. The indoor, year-round garden is designed to produce organic greens of all kinds, herbs, tomatoes and cucumbers, minus the rototiller, rocks, weeds, frost and bugs.

“Sometimes the raccoons eat our food,” one small fourth grader observed.

“Yes, they do,” Maslin understood the dilemma.

Within 10 minutes, Ms. Valachovic’s class had seeds in the dirt. They planted spring greens, which go in one of the four-tiered SuperGrow stainless steel carts.

The leafy greens can be harvested in 21 to 23 days.

Three-tiered carts hold trays for herbs, and two-tiered carts support “fields” for tomatoes and cucumbers.

Willsboro has some of each.

Maslin conveyed enthusiasm at every step of the planting process.

Growing up on a farm, he said his task was to weed and harvest the family vegetable garden, a chore he thought would not continue into his adult life: until his wife asked for a vegetable stand one summer.

That’s when Maslin developed a contained “terraponic” system for organic produce, initially using straw, soil and kiddie pools.

The story of how 24:45 grew to be is worthy of a documentary.

“This all started because I was trying to make my wife happy,” Maslin beamed.

But to see its school-to-table objective add optimized farming inside a school building is engaging.

Maslin said his patented system is pushing USDA to create new criteria for “organic,” since it is a unique process minus outdoor fields and impact on environment. And it’s not based on hydroponics. The 24:45 “terraponics” system grows food 25 to 75 percent faster, Maslin said.

The carts don’t take up a lot of space (about as much as a dresser). They are built on wheels, allowing the “garden” to move between classrooms and cafeteria locations.

And they produce large amounts of food.

The four-tiered carts can provide 300 servings of salad greens a month, a total of 375 pounds of food in a year, Maslin said.

Three-tiered carts produce 31 pounds of herbs a year. And using school-grown herbs to create fresh foods, like pesto and seasonings for pizza, can add a sense of adventure to school lunch, Maslin explained.

“The children will plant and grow it here, harvest and eat it here. And the kids can claim ownership.”

Ms. Valachovic helped Superintendent Gardner plan the project as part of Willsboro’s STEM curriculum.

“It’s my hope that this becomes a bi-weekly activity that 4th, 5th and 6th grade students, and high school students, will feel proud to say ‘we helped grow food for our school.’”

Gardener learned about 24:45 when he helped establish a similar project in Beekmantown’s High School Agriculture program several years ago.

“We were able to do this here with a GEAR UP grant award from CFES,” Gardner said.

“And it fits in nicely with the changes we’ve made in the cafeteria menu plan to removed processed food and offer freshly made food, sourced locally.”

Local indeed.

“That’s the exciting part for me,” Maslin said. “Finding a way to get locally grown food into schools even through the cold seasons. It can be 20 below and these children will be growing food for their school meals.”