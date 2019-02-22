Winter Carnival’s finale offers varied activities

× Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax/One Shot Photography After firefighters and carnival volunteers chopped through the ice on Feb. 16, brave attendees of Lake George Winter Carnival participate in the Polar Plunge event, which is to be repeated each day this weekend in the carnival’s finale, Saturday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, Feb. 24. While dashing into the frigid lake is enticing to some folks, others will enjoy the myriad of other activities either as a participant or spectator.

LAKE GEORGE | After hosting what was believed to be a record crowd last weekend for the third installment of the 2019 Lake George Winter Carnival, event officials are now predicting another large crowd for the Carnival’s finale this Saturday and Sunday.

Carnival publicist Nancy Nichols was almost at a loss for words as she attempted to describe the third weekend of the annual festival.

“The crowds were absolutely amazing — it was the most people I’ve seen at the Winter Carnival for decades,” she said. “We had people come from all the northeastern states, and every hotel and motel that was open was totally filled for the weekend.”

Carnival official Lou Tokos echoed the observation.

“It was an absolutely amazing turnout, way beyond our expectations,” he said. “The weather and ice conditions were excellent — Mother Nature worked with us!”

The carnival’s popularity was evident in the chowder cookoff, for which a line of people waiting for a sampling stretched from Shepard Park amphitheater to Canada Street then north several blocks on the sidewalk, he said.

RACES

While this coming weekend’s cookoff will feature chicken wings, the main events of the carnival’s finale on Saturday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, Feb. 24, will be the 4-wheel drive truck drag races and the traditional automobile races — which feature sports and compact cars plus specialty racing vehicles careening around a winding course on the ice.

Also featured this weekend is the Glacier Golf Tournament, scheduled to occur at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, on the frozen surface of Lake George if the weather permits, and in Battleground Park off Beach Road if there are slushy conditions. Teams of two or four compete for valuable prizes including golfing at The Sagamore Resort and a number of other prime golf courses in the region.

Also occurring during the carnival’s finale is a prize drawing, offering the winner a choice between a 2019 Polaris Indy 600ES snowmobile with electric start and a liquid-cooled engine, or a 2019 Kawasaki Mule SX 4x4 with fuel injection and a cargo bed with 400-pound capacity. Only 550 tickets will be sold. The drawing is to be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Family-friendly activities include ice skating on the lake between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday — or watching several youth hockey scrimmages.

Children can enjoy pony rides, face painting and indoor craft sessions — all held both Saturday and Sunday.

All ages can enjoy Saturday’s open mic session, diving demonstrations or tie-dyeing of T-shirts in snow, as well as making smore’s or sipping hot chocolate while socializing on Shepard Park Beach. Saturday ends with a fireworks display above the lake.

Sunday features make-your-own sundaes and a duck race. Held both Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. is the “Dogs Got Talent” show, in which all can enter their pet or watch the canine antics — as well as the traditional bonfire-on-the-beach, burning from midafternoon into the evening.

Also featured both days is the traditional carnival Polar Plunge in which people of all ages dash into the frigid water, while others watch and cringe.

Sleigh and carriage rides and helicopter excursions are also offered through the weekend, Nichols said, urging people to see a full schedule online at www.lakegeorgewintercarnival.com.

“We offer a warm welcome for all to come and enjoy the various activities we offer on the lake — with the beautiful backdrop of the Adirondack foothills,” she said.