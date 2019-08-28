Woman’s outreach to tourists hailed by county

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Ellen Himmelblau of Lake George (second from left) poses for a commemorative photo moments after she was applauded by Warren County Supervisors at their July meeting. Himmelblau was hailed for her warm, welcoming approach with prospective tourists and attentive outreach to business proprietors through her work as an employee of Warren County Tourism Department. Among those congratulating her on her retirement after 15-plus years of service were (left to right): county Administrator Ryan Moore (left) and (at right): county Group Tour Promoter Tanya Brand, county Tourism Director Joanne Conley, and county Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover.

LAKE GEORGE | A Lake George woman who for years has exhibited a warm, welcoming demeanor as she has helped thousands of families plan their vacations in the region, was honored recently by Warren County officials several weeks before her retirement July 29.

Ellen Himmelblau was recognized by the county Board of Supervisors for her 15-plus years of work at the county Tourism Department.

County Tourism Director Joanne Conley described how Himmelblau answered phone inquiries and interacted with business owners with a genuinely friendly approach as she accomplished her duties as a Tourism Specialist.

“Throughout her fifteen years, Ellen has established friendships with hundreds of business owners and event organizers in every corner of the county. She can recall information about a particular business from memory, and recognizes people as they walk in the door,” Conley said. “She represents the area with a smile at consumer shows and engages all comers with enthusiasm and a personal warmth that reflects the welcoming nature of our region.”

Conley talked about how Himmelblau’s outreach to others was patient and thoughtful, noting her “superb” interaction with tourists and business proprietors, and her positive influence on co-workers’ morale.

“Ellen is kind, considerate and conscientious at the core,” she said, adding that Himmelblau was meticulous in her work — and spent hours of her personal time working to promote Warren County tourism.

“Ellen will be missed by the Tourism department, her co-workers at the county and the friends she has made in the business community,” Conley said.

Besides responding to tourists’ inquiries, greeting people at tourism shows and interacting with business managers, Himmelblau for years compiled the information for the county’s extensive events calendar.

Himmelblau offered her thoughts recently as she anticipated retirement.

“It’s been a real blast to work in the tourism department — I work with an amazing group of people,” she said. “I’ve had so much fun talking to people who are coming here for an enjoyable experience — Warren County is an absolutely wonderful destination for family vacations!”