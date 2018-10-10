Woman approaching, videotaping children prompts action from school officials, police

NORTH CREEK | A woman who has been approaching children and taking photos and videos of them recently around Johnsburg Central School — as well as in stores in other area communities — has prompted officials of the school to cancel after-school activities and beef up security on school grounds, according to posts on the school’s Facebook page

Parents of children attending the school received automated phone calls Friday Oct. 5 and another robo-call Monday Oct. 8 describing the school’s action — while parents exchanged their concerns in phone calls and on social media.

North Creek resident Shannon Fonda, a parent who confronted the woman at Tops Supermarket mid-afternoon on Saturday, called 911 to describe what she was witnessing, and patrol officers of the Warren County Sheriff’s office showed up soon afterwards to investigate.

The woman was driving a white Ford Expedition with Texas plates — a rental vehicle, according to police.

Fonda said the woman was seen in Indian Lake at 1:40 p.m. Monday and at the Minerva Beach playground mid-afternoon on Saturday— as well as at the Minerva Post office and in Blue Mountain Lake over the weekend.

Just before noon Monday, Johnsburg Central officials posted a message that the school would be canceling all afternoon school activities at 2:36 p.m. each day the week of Monday Oct. 8 through Friday Oct. 12 due to the circumstances. Canceled activities include music events and practices, sporting events and practices scheduled at the school, art club, public walking sessions in the school building, and the After-School program.

Some sporting events are to be relocated — those participating are to call the school during school hours for details.

A Facebook posting early Monday from the school cited that the woman “has continued to be a disruption through our community” and that additional security personnel would be posted at the school entrances and that police presence had been requested.

Police have requested that those who have witnessed situations involving the woman to call the sheriff’s department.