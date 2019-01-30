Woman found dead at Cadyville home

× Expand State Police Logo

CADYVILLE | New York State Police are investigating a death on Gougeville Springs Road in Cadyville.

State police were dispatched at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday after Clinton County 911 received a call about a possible deceased individual on-site.

Fleishman confirmed the person is female, but declined to provide additional details pending family notification.

“At this time, we don’t believe foul play has occurred,” said Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, public information officer for New York State Police Troop B.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled. The death remains under investigation by New York State Police.

More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.