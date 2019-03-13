Woman shot on Silver Lake Road; suspect in custody

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland AuSable Forks Volunteer Fire Department personnel assist State Police in cordoning off roads as police investigate a shooting Wednesday morning.

AUSABLE FORKS | State police responded to a shooting on Silver Lake Road about 9:15 this morning.

State Police Troop B spokeswoman Trooper Jennifer Fleishman confirmed that a woman was shot and one suspect, a male, was taken into custody.

“At this time, one victim has been transported to the hospital and one individual is in custody,” Fleishman said in a news release.

State Police did not immediately suggest the two are related or knew each other.

But they did say the incident did not present a larger danger to the community.

“We don’t believe there to be any threat to public safety at this time,” Fleishman told The Sun via email Wednesday morning.

NEARBY RESIDENTS

Police did not release either the victim’s identity or the alleged shooter’s name, because the investigation is ongoing.

But neighbors in AuSable Forks said police had been called to a home for a reported domestic violence incident at about 7 this morning, apparently a residence on Seperator Road they had been called to before.

A male left the residence and allegedly crashed a Jeep near Fred’s Auto Repair at 138 Silver Lake Road, according to neighbors near the site.

A woman was following him with a child in a separate car, and was shot multiple times in the neck when she got out of her vehicle at the crash site. The shooter used what appeared to witnesses to be a 9-millimeter rifle, a long gun.

Nearby residents told The Sun they were frightened as the man allegedly put the rifle over his shoulder and started walking back toward the home.

Police have not confirmed the sequence of events reported by neighbors, nor have they confirmed the make or caliber of rifle used in the shooting.

MEDICAL TRANSPORT

AuSable Forks Volunteer Ambulance Service responded to the victim and facilitated transport, according to staff on call at the ambulance headquarters.

And AuSable Forks Volunteer Fire Department responded to the motor vehicle accident, a one-car crash on Silver Lake Road.

Dispatchers on the 911 radio network reported the suspect was spotted by a witness as he walked on foot along Silver Lake Road about 9:20 a.m.

Within about 25 minutes, at 9:40 a.m., the alleged perpetrator was taken into custody by State Police from Zone 1, the Plattsburgh station.

Emergency medical technicians transported the victim to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Early dispatch calls indicated she was unable to “fly” via helicopter to a trauma center. Police have not provided an update on the woman’s condition.

SCHOOLS

AuSable Valley schools nearby were put in lockdown and on lock-out as police alerted school Superintendent Paul Savage to the situation.

“We had heard that there was an incident in the AuSable Forks community, a potential shooting,” Savage told The Sun in an interview Wednesday morning.

“We immediately called a lockdown at our AuSable Forks Elementary School building, and we enacted a lock-out at both the AuSable Valley Middle/High School and at Keeseville Elementary as an extra precaution,” Savage said.

“Safety is the biggest concern. A lockdown keeps everyone locked in their rooms, inside and out, completely. And a lock-out keeps everyone out of the building,” he said of the difference in protocols deployed.

“I was in AuSable Forks Elementary throughout the situation to make sure all was safe.”

In addition, the AuSable Forks Elementary School Resource Officer, Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Therrien, was on premises throughout the lockdown, Savage said.

Lockdown was enacted 9:24 a.m. and released about 10:15 a.m., the superintendent said.

“We sent an All Call message to all of our families and parents in the district, and to faculty and staff, that’s about 1,600 calls.”

Once police informed the school that the event ended, Savage sent out an update message to indicate briefly what happened, what the district did and also reported that everyone in the school buildings were kept safe.

Updated information will be added to this news report as it becomes available.