Women and the vote

Photo provided The fight for women’s suffrage was long and involved multiple factions, which will be the subject of a discussion and exhibit at the Hancock House.

TICONDEROGA | Women’s right to vote at a national level is celebrating its 100th birthday this year and next. But the fight for suffrage began 70 years before that, and swept along a fascinatingly complex coalition of interests and issues.

On Friday, May 31, the Ticonderoga Historical Society will explore this journey with a traveling exhibit addressing women’s suffrage and the presentation of a free public program entitled “Women Will Vote” at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

The 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919 and was approved by voters a year later. “It granted the right to vote to American women, and it had a profound effect not only on the lives of women, but everyone in New York State and across the country.” said program presenter Diane O’Connor.

O’Connor said that the women’s suffrage movement began in New York with the 1848 Declaration of Sentiments, and took over seven decades to be adopted by Congress. Even after the passage of the amendment, ratification and eventual acceptance by the American public was a long, hard-fought process.

The program will look at often-overlooked consequences of women’s suffrage, including internal disagreements that threatened to sideline the movement, the institution of Prohibition, and changes in women’s roles within the workforce.

The movement traces its origins to an 1848 in Seneca Falls, which was billed as “a convention to discuss the social, civil, and religious condition and rights of woman.”

“Suffrage, or the right to vote, was but a small part of the original meeting in Seneca Falls,” O’Connor said. “As winning the right to vote for women became a priority, there arose a great many factions and competing organizations within the overall movement.”

The National American Women Suffrage Association (NAWSA) and the National Women’s Party (NWP) emerged as the two primary organizations. Eventually, they would form an uneasy coalition to accomplish women’s suffrage on a national level.

And a lot of other social changes came along for the ride.

“The ratification of the 19th Amendment, women’s suffrage, would bring about a great many changes in our society, from Prohibition to the passage of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in sports on the basis of sex, suffrage has a profound effect on our national fabric,” O’Connor said.

Also opening at the Hancock House the same evening will be “Recognizing Women’s Right to Vote in New York State," a traveling exhibit developed with grant support from Humanities New York by the South Central Regional Library Council, and made available through the Northern New York Library Network.

Exploring different aspects of the women’s suffrage movement in New York, from pre-colonial times until the New York State referendum in 1917 and ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, the exhibit will be at the Hancock House through June.

Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be served.