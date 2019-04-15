Women of Distinction ceremony honors trailblazers

× Expand Photo provided

PLATTSBURGH | Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) honored six local women for their contributions to North Country communities at his Women of Distinction ceremony which was held Saturday, April 6, at the Strafford Center Theatre at Clinton Community College.

Honorees included Martha Bowen, Donna Kissane, Dr. Kathryn Giroux, Ashley M. Whitty, Cheryl Maggy and Elin O’Hara-Gonya.

Bowen received the Women of Distinction Award in Volunteerism for her 30 years of work with the Special Olympics program in Franklin and St. Lawrence counties. To help grow the program, Bowen has recruited volunteers, organized events and even coached athletes in the competition.

Kissane received the Women of Distinction Award in Community and Civic Affairs. She is currently serving her second five-year term as Franklin County manager. She’s also active on the Malone Central School District Board of Education where she helps ensure students receive a world-class education.

Giroux received the Women of Distinction Award in Health Care for her commitment to giving North Country residents high-quality medical attention for the past six years. When she first came to the region, she began as a general surgeon at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and has since helped the hospital become a certified level III trauma center.

Whitty received the Women of Distinction Award in Military and Law Enforcement in honor of her dedication to protecting this country. For the past nine years, Whitty has kept her nation and community safe as a trooper for the New York State Police in Plattsburgh and member of the Vermont Air National Guard where she serves as a staff sergeant and F-16 fuel specialist.

Maggy received the Women of Distinction Award in Arts and Humanities to highlight her work as the Plattsburgh High School nurse and drama club advisor. Organizers said students rely on her for advice on how to stay healthy in the school year and for information on health-related issues. Maggy also works with the athletic department to look after student athletes and connects students with community resources.

O’Hara-Gonya received the Women of Distinction Award in Education for her dedication to SUNY Plattsburgh’s Feinberg Library, where she works as associate librarian and coordinator of instruction and reference services. This is not the first time O’Hara-Gonya has been recognized for her hard work — she’s earned the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Librarianship. She also serves as advisor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and as an adjunct lecturer.

“The winners of this year’s awards are committed to making the North Country a better place in numerous ways,” Jones said. “They’ve dedicated themselves to educating our students, volunteering for local charitable organizations and keeping us safe and healthy. For the time and hard work they’ve put into improving our community, these remarkable women deserve recognition.”