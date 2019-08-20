Woodstock: A festival for the ages

Photo provided A Marsha LaPointe mural at the Hancock House is part of a 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock.

TICONDEROGA | Fifty years ago, 400,000 young people descended on a 600-acre dairy farm in rural New York for “three days of peace and music.” It was, depending on who you talk to, one of the greatest successes or greatest disasters in the history of American pop culture.

Woodstock, as the music festival came to be known, has gone down as No. 19 in Rolling Stone’s “50 Moments that Changed the History of Rock and Roll.” But it also largely put an end to music festivals of this scale, as terrified communities scrambled to pass laws to ensure that they would never be invaded by guitar-toting, bare-chested hippies.

Those drug-using, free-lovers are now, perish the thought, grandparents, more likely to be dropping stitches than acid. And no one who was born after the baby boom is likely to have any recollection of Woodstock whatsoever.

But for those who want to learn or those who want to reminisce, The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present a free public program celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

“Going Down to Yasgur’s Farm” is the name of both the program and the exhibit currently showing at the Historical Society’s museum, and showcases the festival, which came to reflect the actions and attitudes of an entire generation.

“Woodstock was so much more than just a music festival,” said program presenter Diane O’Connor. “It came at the end of a turbulent decade marked by a number of actions that include Gay Rights, Women’s Liberation, Sexual Revolution, Civil Rights, Resistance to the Vietnam War and revolutions around the world.”

The festival included 33 acts, most of which have disappeared, some of which are stars to this day and some who make the circuit of county fairs and clubs, making a few dollars off of music and nostalgia. O’Connor said the acts that were included on the Woodstock soundtrack tended to go on to stardom, while the ones that didn’t faded away.

One group, Crosby, Stills and Nash — a new band that had just released its first album — was made by Woodstock, going on to great fame and founding what became known as the stadium tour, playing for tens of thousands of fans at a pop.

O’Connor said that the title refers to Max Yasgur, the New York dairy farmer who allowed the concert to go forward on his farm, after multiple sites had turned down the event. While it was promoted as a lovefest, she said the ultimate goal was money. Instead, Woodstock ended up in debt. Earlier this year, producers pulled the plug on a Woodstock revival after it became apparent that it wouldn’t make any money either.

The program will look at some surprising little-known facts about Woodstock and invites anyone who attended the three-day festival to come and share their thoughts and experiences. O’Connor said she hopes people who attended Woodstock will come to the presentation and share their stories. She said she’s already talked with one festival-goer who recalls packing sustenance for the weekend, which essentially included peanut butter and wine.

Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be served.