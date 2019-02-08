Work begins to dismantle Upper Jay ice jam

× Expand Photo provided Essex County has deployed equipment to start breaking up an ice jam in Upper Jay on the East Branch of the AuSable River.

UPPER JAY | Essex County has deployed equipment to start removing an ice jam in Upper Jay on the East Branch of the AuSable River.

Excavators and bulldozers operated by the Essex County Department of Public Works and state Department of Transportation began breaking up ice on Thursday.

The county is the lead agency and spearheaded a multi-agency meeting on Friday with state, local and federal agencies to discuss the latest developments.

“Based on technical recommendations [from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers], we’re going to continue to break ice and work our way upstream towards and around the bridge,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

Department of Public Works Deputy Superintendent Jim Dougan said the goal is to get the water moving.

“If we can keep this channel open, we may have a chance,” Dougan said on Friday. “We’re getting the ice out of the water here as much as we can. We don’t want it to flow downstream and cause a problem for another community.”

Roughly 20 residences are situated along the floodplain. There is currently no danger to homeowners, county officials said.

“Our success absolutely depends on the weather,” Dougan said. “Mother Nature is bigger than all of us, we realize that.”

The Town of Jay declared a state of emergency on Wednesday following flooding on Route 9N.

Dougan said officials will warn people downstream if the jam looks likes it’s going to break loose.

“But we’re not going to cry wolf,” he said.

“We have an evacuation plan in place,” Gillilland said. “We can very quickly execute it.”

He toured the site on Thursday.

“The water is flowing. It seems to be flowing better. The ice seems to be coming out easily," he said.

Gillilland said the U.S. Corp of Engineers will deploy their Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory to the site for a technical review early next week.

“These people are probably the most knowledgeable in the county on river ice,” he said.

Stakeholders in the meeting on Friday included the Jay Fire Department, state Office of Emergency Services, state Department of Environmental Conservation, U.S. Army of Engineers and DOT, as well as representatives from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Rep. Elise Stefanik’s offices.

The 1.2 mile obstruction formed late last month, with ice thickness ranging from 18 inches to 4 feet.

The governor’s office last week said state agencies are monitoring ice jams and formations statewide, and are “deploying assets as needed to assist in preventing and mitigating damage.”

— Tim Rowland contributed reporting.