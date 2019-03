TICONDEROGA | Town residents were puzzled and annoyed when a stretch of state Route 74 that had just been paved

Photo by Tim Rowland Potholes have appeared on Chilson Hill, but they will be repaired when the state finishes the project in the spring.

last fall began coming apart at the seams this winter. But it turns out the highway work wasn’t bad — it was just incomplete.

Superintendent Joe Giordano said he began fielding calls from residents after one- to two-foot potholes began popping up on Chilson Hill, which was part of a Department of Transportation repaving project between Ticonderoga and Eagle Lake.

Since road crews had been working on the highway last fall, most assumed the work had been done and, Giordano said, were understandably upset that it would break apart so soon.

But in part because of the early onset of winter, the state was only able to lay a 1-inch base coat. The 2.5-inch final layer of

With only the thinner layer, trucks and plows and freezing and thawing have taken their toll. The state has made an effort to keep the potholes filled with sand to smooth out the ride until a permanent fix is made.

SPEED-LIMIT REQUEST

In other highway news, the state DOT has denied a request from Ticonderoga to lower the speed limit on 9N south of town, a commercial area extending from the town circle out to the Ticonderoga Golf Course. The town made the request in December 2017 to lower the speed limit from its present limit of 55 mph.

The state conducted a study of the two-mile stretch of road, including a review of roadside development, intersections, travel lane width, shoulders, roadway characteristics and operating speeds.

“Based on the data and our experience with similar highways, we have determined that the existing speed limit is appropriate for the conditions experienced within this corridor and a reduction of the speed limit is not warranted at this time,” regional traffic engineer Mark Pyskadlo wrote.

Pyskadlo noted that lowering the speed limit doesn’t always lower speeds.

“A very small minority of motorists will blindly obey the new speed limit and/or any posted regulatory sign,” he wrote. “However, most drivers will drive at a speed (where) they feel safe and comfortable.”

As such, reducing the speed limit can reduce safety, he said, because it creates a greater range of motorist speeds, instead of one natural speed, or “pace.”

“A wide distribution of operating speeds can lead to aggressive driving, road rage, rear-end collisions and a less safe condition,” Pyskadlo wrote.