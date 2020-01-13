Working by remote control

Photo provided telework The former Bearly Used Sports building will become home of a new center for employees working remotely.

TICONDEROGA | America’s West Coast long ago figured out that offices are overrated. Employees are just as productive, or even more so, when they work from their home or on the road. The East Coast isn’t quite there yet.

But the Ti Alliance believes that day is coming, and the Adirondack communities that will thrive in the future are the ones that can accommodate the needs of employees working remotely. It will afford those employees who are not wedded to city life the best of both worlds: A tranquil, outdoor lifestyle and connectivity to their company’s mother ship, in whatever city in tight be located.

“Employers in many industries now ‘deploy’ workers to home offices rather than requiring them to relocate to headquarter locations,” the Alliance said in a white paper. “It has created an entire class of worker called ‘remote workers’.”

But sometimes remote workers need or want an office environment, either full time or on occasion to take advantage of office infrastructure, such as copiers or conference rooms. To accommodate them, the Ti Alliance in conjunction with Mary Mazzotte, owner of 174 Lake George Ave., is working to create a new co-working space for self-employed and remote workers. The location will also provide new offices for the Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance, a nonprofit business development group.

Co-working spaces are shared office space where tenants have their own individual office areas, and services are shared among the group.

The new Ti workspace will provide a furnished office cubicle, broadband Internet service, printer, kitchenette and a large conference room. The services are “all included in a very reasonable monthly rental price,” the Alliance said. “The location also provides strong signals to all cell providers. It’s perfect for anyone who needs a professional work area and access to a private meeting space.”

The work center will be located in the Bearly Used building in back of the Sunshine Laundry. There will be five available office spaces, which could serve a wide variety of purposes. “A lot of companies these days hire people for their expertise, not necessarily because they happen to be near the headquarters of their company,” said Donna Wotton, director of Ti Alliance.

But working from home isn’t always optimal, she said. Cell service might be poor, there might be too many distractions or people may want to create space between their home and work environments.

“Some people want the discipline of going to work every day, or they want to be able to leave their work at the (office) door,” Wotton said.

The center is expected to be renovated and ready for spring. Those interested in this shared professional workspace can contact Ti-Alliance for pricing and availability at donna@ticonderoga-alliance.org. ■