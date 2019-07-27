World-class lumberjack competition featured at Mountain Days

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Jerry Gingras of Errol, N.H. — a world-champion logging sports competitor — takes a whack at a standing timber during the 2014 lumberjack competition at Stony Creek Mountain Days festival. Renowned lumberjacks from across the northeastern U.S. are expected to compete in this year’s edition of the lumberjack competition held during the second day of the Stony Creek Mountain Days festival, set for Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4. In this daylong event next Sunday, men and women will be putting their chopping, sawing and ax-throwing skills to the test.

STONY CREEK | The remote Adirondack town of Stony Creek will be celebrating its rural traditions next weekend, as its Mountain Days festival is held Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4.

The annual event is to be held at the town park on Harrisburg Road just north of the town’s settlement.

The festival features vendors, crafters, mountain music, educational expos, entertainment and food.

But headlining the festival is the ever-popular sanctioned lumberjack competition in which both men and women of the New York State Lumberjacks Association, including local loggers, compete in ax throwing and wood chopping as well as sawing wood with crosscut, chain and bow saws. These events, as well as a frying pan toss contest, are held Sunday only — one session starting at 11 a.m. and the another in early afternoon through 4:30 p.m.

Children’s activities annually abound at Stony Creek Mountain Days. This year, an inflated water slide is bound to keep youngsters busy and cool — so children should bring swimsuits. Other family-oriented events include a meet-up with live reptiles accompanied by Dean Davis, as well as the naturalists of Warren County Soil and Water District helping children find “creepy-crawly creatures” in the creek nearby.

On Saturday, local Cub Scouts will be helping others build and race miniature boats in lengths of rain gutter. Both days, youths of Stony Creek Community Church will be hosting a variety of children’s games.

Family entertainment includes a show at 11:30 a.m. Saturday by The Puppet People. On both Saturday and Sunday, Titus Grondahl will present his wizardry in a show that combines science, wood turning and “steampunk” alchemy, which features each child creating and taking home their own “magical” wand.

The adults can enjoy Mountain Days’ annual car show Saturday, in which the public votes for their favorites. The show is held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the winner is announced.

Live music is to be provided by two bands Saturday — the acclaimed Cari Ray & the Shaky Legs with their alt-blues beginning at 3 p.m., then Big Medicine playing traditional rural music starting at 6 p.m.

If the festivities weren’t enough to draw a crowd, the accompanying Townwide Garage Sale will likely be attracting hundreds more people. Dozens of residents are opening up their barns and garages from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days for people to browse for bargains.

On Saturday, a scavenger hunt will be conducted, and shoppers can pick up letters at garage sale sites listed on the Chamber of Commerce’s sale map. If they visit all sites and spell a secret phrase, a prize drawing awaits. Locator maps are available at the Stony Creek Marketplace, The Stony Creek Inn and Tavern 16.

Food and beverages are to be available, both in the park and at local businesses not far away.