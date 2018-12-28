Year in Review: Plattsburgh’s biggest headlines

PLATTSBURGH | With the New Year on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at the top stories of 2018.

In the last 12 months, we’ve had reporters on the ground covering hundreds of breaking news stories.

We’ve reported on court proceedings, crime, new businesses, town, city and county governments, and what’s happening at local schools.

We’ve covered the continuing roll-out of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The progress and completion of more than $38 million-worth of upgrades at the Plattsburgh International Airport. We’ve reported on cryptocurrency, the opioid epidemic, political controversies and the aftermath of a flood that displaced dozens of families.

Here’s a look at some of the local stories that defined 2018.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo In the wake of a flood that destroyed homes at Underwood Estates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that $7 million in state funding would be allocated for families displaced.

UNDERWOOD UNDERWATER

A flood at Plattsburgh’s Underwood Estates in January displaced around 1 percent of the city’s population and dominated headlines for weeks. Seventy homes were either damaged or destroyed, and dozens of families were displaced. On Jan. 31, Gov. Andrew Cuomo toured the aftermath and pledged to allocate $7 million in state funding to aid local families displaced by the disaster. The funding was approved by the state legislature in February. In August, five families returned home; the first of dozens expected to receive new homes with the help of state aid.

DOWNTOWN DISPUTE

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Durkee Street redevelopment project, a piece of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, proved to be one of the year’s more contentious local issues as residents and business owners expressed concerns over its effect on parking.

The City of Plattsburgh was awarded $10 million through the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) more than two and a half years ago. The final 10 projects were unveiled last summer. In 2018, the city’s DRI continued to make headlines — and for the most part, the stories revolved around residents’ concerns about the future of parking in the downtown core. A number of residents and business owners repeatedly expressed concerns about redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot. City officials attempted to explore ways to replace lost parking spaces elsewhere, while adding additional ones.

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola The first episode of Ben Stiller’s Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora” was screened in Plattsburgh this year.

‘ESCAPE’ EXHIBITED

Months of buzz — bolstered in part by stories about Ben Stiller sightings, streets closed for filming and an audition at the Strand Theater — culminated at the tail end of 2018 with a local premiere of the first episode in the Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora.” The seven-part series aimed to chronicle the infamous 2015 escape of convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat from Clinton Correctional. Hundreds of people attended the screening at Plattsburgh’s Cumberland 12 Cinemas and the series continues to make headlines as it picks up award nominations.

AIRPORT ADVANCES

The Plattsburgh International Airport was the subject of stories many times over this year as one airline departed early, a new one moved in and $38.1 million in state-funded upgrades to the terminal and campus came to a close. The newly-updated airport now features flights to Washington, D.C. aboard SkyWest — the first flight landed in August — a new multi-modal facility, restaurant, streamlined parking system, customs facility for international travel and more. The airport’s flights to Boston aboard PenAir ended in June, after SkyWest was chosen as the new Essential Air Service provider. PenAir left three months early, citing a lack of staff.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Plattsburgh’s moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations made headlines this year.

MINING MORATORIUM

In 2018 the City of Plattsburgh grappled with the effects of cryptocurrency mining on ratepayers’ electric bills. Mayor Colin Read raised the alarm about miners’ electricity usage in February, and expressed concerns about the potential safety hazards of mining without proper ventilation and possible impact on residents’ quality of life. The story made the New York Times, the Public Service Commission authorized high-density load users like miners to be charged more for their electricity, and in March the Common Council imposed an 18-month moratorium on new commercial mining operations.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Local father Edward Kirby, pictured, was one of dozens of residents this year that shared their story of loved ones lost to addition.

EPIDEMIC EFFECTS

The opioid epidemic, and its pervading effects in the North Country, continued to make headlines in 2018 in a variety of ways. This year families shared their stories of loved ones lost to addiction, drug addicts shared stories of recovery, news of drug-related arrests appeared to come often, the Champlain Valley Family Center unveiled its new Schuyler Falls detox facility, state lawmakers pushed for the passing of a tax credit for businesses that hire recovering addicts, and a local businessman kicked off the MHAB Project, an effort to convert old college dorms into a treatment and life skills campus.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Town and City of Plattsburgh were at odds this year over revenue from a local power plant and the potential annexation of a property on Rugar Street.

PLATTSBURGH POLEMICS

The tale of two Plattsburghs permeated 2018. Throughout the year legal battles between the City and the Town of Plattsburgh made headlines repeatedly, whether the subject be the city’s ongoing push toward annexation of a Rugar Street property in the town or lawsuits between the two over revenue from the Falcon Seaboard power plant.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Though closed last year, the fate of the Webb Island Footbridge continued to be a hot-button issue in 2018.

FOOTBRIDGE FEUD

Though the Webb Island Footbridge was closed last year in the wake of an engineering report that deemed it unsafe, the debate over the fate of the bridge continued throughout this year. After the bridge was closed last year, local parents and commuters took to both City Hall and meetings of the Plattsburgh City School Board of Education to ask that the entities get together to fix it. State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) each secured funding to rehabilitate the structure, and discussions between the city and school district continue on the next steps forward.

× Expand Photo by DJ Alexander The hype surrounding the opening of the region’s first Chick-fil-A dominated headlines this summer.

CHICK-FIL-A CHATTER

The hype surrounding the opening of the region’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant dominated the news cycle this summer. On Oct. 3, 100 people lined up outside the restaurant for 24 hours ahead of its grand opening for a chance to win free food for a year, and in Chick-fil-A’s first week of business thousands of people ate there. Collectively, The Sun’s stories chronicling the development of the property — from its site plan approval from the Town of Plattsburgh planning board to its groundbreaking and eventual grand opening — were shared nearly 2,500 times.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo For the first time in over a decade, the City of Plattsburgh struck a deal with its firefighting force, Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421.

Photo provided

FIREFIGHTERS SEAL DEAL

For the first time in over a decade, the City of Plattsburgh and the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 reached a deal. The contract was approved by both the Common Council and the union this month, marking the first time since 2007 that the firefighters have had an active contract. The long-sought resolution came after years of legal battles and grievances.