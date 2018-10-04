Yee-haw! State rolls out Frontier Town campground

× Expand Pete DeMola Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston and North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore share a moment at the opening of the Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area in North Hudson on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

NORTH HUDSON | Can we get a yee-haw?

The first phase of the multi-year project to build a new state-run campground at the former Frontier Town theme park has been completed.

Dignitaries gathered Thursday at the campgrounds, located 100 miles north of Albany, to celebrate the opening of the day use, equestrian and campground portions of the effort.

“I’m not aware of anything like this in New York state,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos told dignitaries assembled before a misty mountain landscape ringed with fall foliage nearing peak levels.

The mood was festive.

As jaunty country-western music tinkled overhead, cowboy hat-wearing attendees donned pins resembling the tin badges sold at the former Wild West-themed destination, which was shuttered in 1998, portending dark times for the community located off Exit 29 on the Adirondack Northway.

NEW LIFE

The state announced plans for The Gateway to the Adirondacks at North Hudson project last January and initially allocated $13 million in the state budget for the state DEC and Office of General Services to transform the 91-acre facility into a regional tourism hub.

By Thursday, the total price tag for the campgrounds had reached $19 million, according to the governor's office.

A planned second phase will incorporate slots for RVs and camping.

The expansive effort is a joint undertaking between numerous state and local agencies, who delivered a steady stream of comments in an often-emotional ceremony as horseback riders stood at attention in the background.

“This is like driving into Yosemite National Park,” said state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).

Stakeholders cut the ribbon after 40 minutes of speeches.

“Yeehaw!” they cried

Stakeholders have painted the project as nothing short as transformational for the region.

“Our town is at a new beginning,” said North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore, “one that will give hope to new businesses and one that will provide creation of new job opportunities.”

Moore joins state and local officials who hope the state investments paired with the state’s purchase of nearby Boreas Ponds will act as an economic catalyst for a region that has long struggled with high unemployment rates and a lack of services.

The site’s new trails will link into existing community connector trails and the Schroon Lake-North Hudson Snowmobile Trail, ideally acting as a feeder to tourist destinations in the so-called Five Towns, or the central Adirondack communities of North Hudson, Indian Lake, Newcomb, Long Lake and Minerva.

“It’s going to help all the towns in the area — not just the towns, but the county,” said Minerva Supervisor Steve McNally. ”This is going to bring a lot of people to the area and we’re very excited about it.”

Stakeholders also believe steering visitors into less-visited communities will ameliorate another mounting concern in the Adirondacks — overuse in the wildly-popular High Peaks.

“There’s an opportunity now to take some pressure off the northern High Peaks and bring some more prosperity to the southern park,” said state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).

To date, an estimated total of $25 million in public and private resources have been committed to the project.

At least one private business has signed onto the effort: Paradox Brewery, a Schroon Lake-based craft brewery, is in the process of relocating to an adjacent parcel.

GROUP EFFORT

Local officials spun their wheels for years over what to do with the former theme park.

Essex County seized portions of the facility for back taxes, and engaged in lengthy litigation with an adjoining landowner following disputes generated at a 2014 county-run tax auction designed to unload the property.

“This is the result of a vision,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston. “It wasn’t just one person — it was a group.”

Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland recounted the years of battles over the property, which encompasses both town and county-owned land.

“I wouldn’t have think we could have gotten here, but we have, and it really shows you can affect change,” Gillilland said. “No one entity would ever have been able to get this done.”

Following the remarks from dignitaries, guests noshed on bison chili and toured the site, which contains electric vehicle charging stations and a playground built on reclaimed land near the Schroon River.

The new site will contain 91 camping sites, including 33 designed for equestrian usage, while the seasonal day use area has slots for 34 vehicles.

Seggos told reporters after the event he felt confident there is a demand for a new state-run campground.

“I have no doubt that Frontier Town will be a destination for not just new New Yorkers, but many people,” Seggos said, citing legacy of the former park.

Earlier, more than half of the crowd raised their hands when the commissioner asked if they had visited the theme park, a destination so popular in the 1950s and 1960s, it drew performers like Johnny Cash.

“I think the investments are certainly worth it,” Seggos said. We have record usership right now at state parks and DEC facilities. We’re seeing great numbers just in our own facilities — not just the backwoods.”

While the DEC and Office of General Services have turned a corner on the campgrounds and day use area portion of the effort, a question mark continues to dangle over the component of the project that seeks to entice businesses to relocate to the acreage flagged for private investment.

Empire State Development issued a Request for Proposals last year, but has remained tight-lipped on progress.

“(ESD) remains engaged in discussions with the town, county and others involved in the Request for Proposals process to determine the next steps in developing the property,” said an ESD spokesman on Thursday.

WORK CONTINUES AT BREWERY

Construction continues at the nearby Paradox Brewery site, which broke ground last April on a 11.2 acre parcel.

Co-founder Paul Mrocka told The Sun he hopes to move equipment inside by November and start beer production by January.

“We hope to have an official opening by Memorial Day,” Mrocka said.

The expansion will create 30 jobs once fully operational.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not attend the ribbon-cutting, but officials indicated he had a firm hand on the tiller throughout the process.

Seggos praised his balance of environmental safeguards while also helping to shepherd in economic development for the region.

“It was everybody working together non-stop for a couple of years and the governor really lit that fuse,” Seggos said.

The commissioner recalled it wasn't long ago that the state was discussing the idea of closing state-run campgrounds in the wake of budget shortfalls.

“There was a feeling that the environment had been put off to the side,” he said.

Cuomo called North Hudson “a prime location to introduce visitors to all that the Adirondacks have to offer and encourage travelers to further explore New York's great outdoors.”

"With the first phase of the Gateway to the Adirondacks now complete, visitors can begin to experience this one-of-a-kind recreational site, helping to boost the local economy and the region's ever-growing tourism industry,” he said in a statement.

DEC expects the second phase of the project will be completed by next summer.