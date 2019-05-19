YMCA launches first programs in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE | The YMCA launched its first programs in Saranac Lake this spring and plans to expand its offerings later in the year.

Representatives of the YMCA, the Village of Saranac Lake, the Saranac Lake Central School District, North Country Community College (NCCC) and Citizen Advocates met recently to discuss and refine the initial programs the YMCA could offer in Saranac Lake. Feedback from the community, through a survey and a public meeting held last year, has been used by the group to identify gaps in services that the YMCA could meet.

The YMCA is offering its Y’s Time after-school care program on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Petrova Elementary School. These two-day-a-week, hour-long sessions will be open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade and will run until the end of the school year in June. Y’s Time will include a healthy snack, physical activity and a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics) project.

“The YMCA and our local partners are excited to take this first step toward serving the community,” said Michelle Schumacher, director of the Greater Malone YMCA. “This initial programming will serve as an introduction to a five-day-a-week before- and after-school care program we will be starting in September.”

The spring Tuesday and Thursday Y’s Time sessions cost $5 per student. Financial assistance is available. The school district will provide bus transportation to Bloomingdale Elementary School students who register for the program.

“The community identified child care around the school day as a significant need both on the survey and at the forum,” said Diane Fox, superintendent of the Saranac Lake Central School District. “Being able to offer care at the school is a great gift to parents.”

Registration information will be sent home with each student. For more information on the upcoming Y’s Time program, contact the Greater Malone YMCA at 518-483-2354 or info@maloneymca.com.

The introduction of before- and after-school care programs is just one way the YMCA is looking to serve the Saranac Lake community. For example, YMCA representatives have been working with North Country Community College and community representatives to develop a business plan for a potential aquatics program at the college’s pool, as part of the college’s ongoing review of the pool’s operations.

“The YMCA is welcomed with wide-open arms here in Saranac Lake and will no doubt be a vital and growing part of our greater community,” Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau said.