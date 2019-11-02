Johnsburg to decide supervisor, town board, highway chief

× Expand File photo Johnsburg Town Hall. The Sun file photo

NORTH CREEK | In the Town of Johnsburg, two candidates are seeking a two-year term as Town Supervisor.

• Andrea Hogan, incumbent. Party line: Democratic, Conservative.

Occupation: Johnsburg Town Supervisor; Warren County Supervisor

Qualifications: Prior to my tenure as Johnsburg Town Supervisor, I served as Director of the Adirondack Community Outreach Center. In my role as town and county supervisor, I have a proven track record of independent, research-based decision-making. I work hard to hear all sides of issues and to develop consensus where possible. Through more than 12 years of service to the community, I have developed connections within our town and throughout the state that position me to be the best advocate for Johnsburg.

Accomplishments: As town Budget Officer, I have focused on long-term planning and supporting the town’s hard-working employees. As a Town Board member I am proud to be part of a creative, dedicated team. We have made tremendous progress in solving the town’s water infrastructure issues, worked with utility companies and state officials to address broadband concerns, commissioned a website dedicated to marketing the town, and gained designation as an economic Opportunity Zone. For Warren County, I serve as chair of the Extension Services Committee; plus as a member of the Youth Bureau, EMS Task Force and Climate Smart Task Force.

Top issues of the campaign: 1) Advocacy for improvements to broadband and cellular networks — These are not just economic development issues, but health and safety issues as well. 2) Obtaining state and federal funding for infrastructure — with over $200 million in infrastructure needs county-wide, we need to be persistent and aggressive. 3) Strengthening Fire and EMS systems locally, regionally and state-wide. 4) Relationship building — Our strength lies in our connections and we need to continue to leverage investment in ORDA and regional tourism development, as well as interest in conservation, the park and its people.

• Daniel B. Hitchcock, challenger. Party line: Republican.

Occupation: Johnsburg Highway Superintendent

Qualifications: Prior to my 12 years as Johnsburg Highway Superintendent, I was a manager for Albany Pallet for 22 years, in charge of all cutting operations, trucking and repairs and overseeing 20 employees. Prior public service: 20-year member of the Bakers Mills Fire Dept.; and tenure on the Warren County Highway Supt. Association board of directors. I have attended numerous training classes, as well as the highway school at Ithaca College. I’m certified for mining, CPR, emergency first aid and DEC certified for working in streams.

Achievements as Highway Superintendent: My main priority has been to repair infrastructure; I have worked very hard to pave up to 3 miles of roadway a year. I have overseen replacement of bridges and large culverts. Several of the paving projects were accomplished after three severe storms caused substantial damage to our roads and bridges. Most all of this was accomplished at a fraction of prevailing costs by town employees.

Objectives, if elected: Having worked with the DEC, Army Corps of Engineers, the APA, Homeland Security and FEMA for years, I will make sure that bridges for Glen Creek Road and Hudson St. are constructed. I will make sure that $100,000 in sales tax revenue is appropriated toward the highway budget, and that the plans for the reconstruction of Main St. moves forward. I don’t think anyone can understand how complex all these individual projects can become, having minimal involvement in town government.

TOURISM, JOBS, ADVANCING PROJECTS PRIORITIES IN TOWN BOARD RACE

For Johnsburg Town Council, three candidates are running for two board seats which bear four-year terms.

• Eugene M. Arsenault, incumbent. Party line: Republican.

Occupation: Retired after a career in banking.

Qualifications: I have served on the Johnsburg Town Board for 32 years, and on the Johnsburg Central School board for 17 years.

Objectives if re-elected: To continue forward with the pending projects now in process: streetscape improvements in North Creek; implementation of wastewater system for North Creek; continue improvements to Ski Bowl Park including a hiking/biking trail system; secure funding for a necessary housing study to help advance a affordable housing development in our community. Also, I support and encourage improvements, now in process, for Internet and phone service expansion or upgrades; and to secure funding and implement upgrades to the municipal water system.

Top issues of the campaign: Our community stands at a crossroads, preparing to move forward with many important projects that will serve to prepare our community for growth and provide benefits to our citizens. A key component for our future success is effective communication between town government and citizens to ensure understanding and support of the proposed projects. There is a renewed sense of energy, citizen interest and enthusiasm that will provide the momentum to move the plans forward.

• Justin M. Gonyo, challenger. Party line: Republican.

Occupation: President, Hudson Consulting & Project Management.

Qualifications: Having lived my life in the Town of Johnsburg, I have had the opportunity to grow alongside of the residents of this community and learn first-hand the challenges and rewards that come with life in the Adirondacks. My various occupations have allowed me to establish a positive working relationship with the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Over the years I have volunteered my time on the North Creek Fire Dept., North Creek Streetscape Committee and the Sewer Committee.

Objectives, if elected: To help develop programs that would identify costs and provide guidance for the long-term maintenance of buildings, parks and supporting structures of our town. I would continue to support and assist with the development of a town sewer system. I would also work with the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor to identify projects that would improve the quality of life in the town.

Top issues in the campaign: The top issues facing our community are aging infrastructure, job development and attracting new employers, promotion of our area for tourists, and identifying new opportunities to draw tourists.

• Peter Olesheski Jr., incumbent. Party line: independent; registered Republican

Occupation: Recreation Leader for the Town of Moreau.

Qualifications: I have served on the Town Board for almost eight years and I have been employed full-time by local municipalities for 18 years. My experience with local government allows me to understand the difficult issues facing small communities like ours and offer tangible solutions. My voting record shows that I listen to and care deeply about the residents in Johnsburg. I have also spent many years serving the community as a volunteer and working with our local youth. During my time in office I have served on every standing committee, chaired several committees including Occupancy Tax, and worked closely with and supported our local fire companies, EMS squad and youth committee. I have also served as Town Safety Officer. All of my experience gives me a great understanding of how the Town operates, what the needs of the community are, how improvements can be made for Johnsburg residents.

Top issues of the campaign: Every year the Town is faced with rising costs and it becomes harder to maintain all of the community services that we provide. The Town Board needs to work closely with the Town Supervisor to find creative ways to manage our budget, cut spending without cutting services and look for outside funding sources including grants. There are currently many great projects that have been initiated by the Town. If re-elected, I want to help steer all of these initiatives to completion.

DUTIES, DILIGENCE, DEPENDABILITY KEY IN HIGHWAY CHIEF RACE

Two candidates are vying for the post of Johnsburg Highway Superintendent:

• Frederick Comstock III, newcomer. Republican, independent.

Occupation: employed by Warren County Dept. of Public Works

Qualifications: I currently on the paving crew and working in the sign shop for Warren County Public Works Department. I have served seven years with the town of Johnsburg Highway Dept. as a truck driver. I have worked in the construction trades all my adult life. I have a Class B commercial driver’s license. I have served as a member of the Garnet Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. for 24+ years — 14 years as chief, working with a very limited budget; overseeing 20 members that need to be kept up-to-date with training, standards, etc.. Also, I am a member of the Warren County Fire Advisory Board.

Objectives, if elected: I would like to see all roads properly maintained year round; accomplish regular tree and brush cutting and chipping; keep roadways safe for school buses and the community; continue with such duties as ditching as well as clearing, cleaning and replacing culverts.

Top Issues of campaign: Being sure all equipment is up-to-date, running safe and properly; providing employees with proper protective equipment and tools to properly and safely do their jobs. I’d like to see money spent on roads, as well as safe, usable equipment; I’d like to see projects started and completed in a timely manner to ensure fiscal responsibility for the taxpayer’s money.

• Michael J. Denno, newcomer. Party line: independent.

Qualifications: I am currently a self-employed contractor — I have operated M. Denno Contracting for about 18 years. i have substantial experience in commercial work, running a business, and I have a Class A commercial driver’s license. i have experience with running multiple jobs and crews, dealing with people, and have many years of experience with heavy equipment operation, I was employed by the town highway department for four years, plowing roads and operating equipment. Plus, I am a “people person.”

If elected, I would like to accomplish more road maintenance, blacktopping, replacing culverts as needed, updating bridges and maintenance, updating and maintaining the equipment — continuing making the roads safe for winter driving and travel as well as all year-round.

Top issues of campaign: It’s vital that the town has enough equipment — and that it’s well-maintained — in order to accomplish the highway work, particularly for wintertime road clearing. It’s also important that the highway employees have all necessary tools and safety equipment to stay safe during storms as well at all times when they are on the job.