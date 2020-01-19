Young Professionals to meet, mingle

× Expand Photo provided TACC Young Pros TACC’s Matt Courtright and Erin Mullen are joined by Garrison Gym’s Anthony Anselmo at a recent Young Professionals confab.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) has announced the first Young Professionals meet and mingle of 2020, which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m., at TACC’s offices (94 Montcalm St.).

The group was started by TACC in July 2019 to provide a casual forum for young professionals (ages 21-45) to network and coordinate with TACC for volunteer opportunities that will help forge deeper connections to the Ti area community. In preparing for the formation of this group, TACC invested two years interviewing young professionals, as well as employers who are concerned about keeping young professionals in the Ti area.

Some of TACC’s goals for this group include quarterly mix and mingle/networking gatherings; two outings for recreational activities or to visit area attractions or businesses; and two volunteer opportunities or participation in an event needing volunteers.

According to Garrison Gym co-owner Anthony Anselmo, “The Young Professionals are the next generation who will be dedicated to and growing the community. Because of that, it is imperative to have them working together now and connected to the community. Working as a group directly with the Chamber allows us to understand and access all of the resources available to us and accomplish our current and future goals.”

If you are a young professional, consider joining up with TACC and the Young Professionals group on Jan. 18 and bring something to this pot-luck get-together.

If you have questions about this or any of the other services and activities TACC has to offer, call them at 518-585-6199, or visit their website at ticonderogany.com. ■