Youth Fair set for Saturday

× Expand Photo provided During a talent show at a recent year’s Warren County Youth Fair, a youngster kicks a pine board as he demonstrates his abilities in karate. This year’s county youth fair, to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Aug. 10 at the Warren County Fairgrounds, will again feature a talent show. The fair has no admission charge.

WARRENSBURG | The annual Warren County Youth Fair returns for 2019 with several new attractions linked to a theme of “sustainable living.”

The fair is to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Aug. 10 at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road in Warrensburg, 1.7 miles north of downtown. There is no admission charge.

Hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, the 2019 youth fair features teenaged members of the agency’s Adirondack Guide program conducting outdoor cooking demonstrations using nutritious ingredients. Also new this year is the program “Wildlife of the Adirondacks” which follows at noon, as well as a craft booth at which children can make felted soap — and take their creations home with them.

The fair features many of its traditional events, including the annual talent show at 11 a.m. and the pie-eating contest for youth at 10:30 a.m. A hula hoop contest is scheduled for 9:15 a.m., and the bubble-gum blowing competition is to be held at 9:45 a.m.

Other attractions include hourly tours of the new Cornell Cooperative Extension greenhouse, as well as a Master Gardeners booth where fair attendees can learn how to grow bolder flowers, fair coordinator John Bowe said. Also, a Farm-to-School program coordinator will offer information about how tasty and nutritious fresh foods are soon coming to cafeterias at area schools, he said.

Young representatives of 4-H will be at the fair conducting a fundraiser for their program which features a weekly drawing, 31 in total, for gift cards to popular area enterprises. These businesses include The Crossroads, Martha’s Ice Cream, Target, Home Depot, Tractor Supply and Olive Garden restaurant. The gift cards have values ranging from $15 to $50.

Tickets will be available at the fair, as well as from 4-H members through September 30, and drawings are to be conducted daily through October.

Fair attendees are urged to bring returnable containers to the event, as 4-H members will be collecting them in another fundraising activity.

The fair is underwritten by donations from Krystal Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge of Warrensburg, Glens Falls National Bank and Adirondack Trust.

For more information about Warren County 4-H programs — which for generations have been providing a wide range of activities for area youth — call 518-668-4881 and ask for a 4-H staffer.