Youth softball teams seek LG fields as home base

× Expand Photo provided As of this week, residents and visitors will be able to access the Internet — even livestream wideos from their smartphones and other digital devices in Shepard Park, as the village has installed public broadband wi-fi that covers the park and can handle 200 up to 200 users or so simultaneously. Shown is the Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE | Two coaches representing four softball teams are seeking to establish their enterprises in Lake George and use the village recreation facilities as their home ballfields.

The two coaches made the request at the Aug. 19 meeting of the Lake George village board.

Jesse Hayes, coach of the Adirondack Magic girls softball teams, asked the board for permission to use the ballfields at the village recreation center for practice, games and tournaments during summer months.

Hayes asked the board to allow Adirondack Magic’s three teams of various age levels to use the fields for practice and games daily, primarily from June to September. Three or four tournaments on the teams’ schedules would also be played each summer on the village’s ballfields, he predicted.

A few players now on Adirondack Magic’s roster are residents of Lake George, and the remainder are from other communities surrounding Glens Falls, Hayes said. He added that all girls of Lake George and neighboring communities would be welcome to try out for his teams, subject to age limitations.

“We’d like to have a ‘home field’, so we can be part of the community,” Hayes said.

Blais said that the village would be charging Adirondack Magic for use of the fields when tournaments involved teams that weren’t local. Blais told the board that Hayes had told him that his teams would be contributing to the cost of expenses for field maintenance, and players and coaches would also be helping with field upkeep.

Earl Canale of Lake George, an employee of the village, also requested seasonal use of a ballfield at the village recreation center. Canale coaches a 12 years-and-under team that is also seeking a host field for several practices and games per week. He said that he personally would volunteer his free time to help with field maintenance.

Blais said he would be treating the teams even-handedly.

At the board’s special meeting Aug. 29, they set the fee for $250 or $200 per day, depending on the day of the week, for games and tournaments involving local teams.

PUBLIC WI-FI ACTIVATED THIS WEEK IN SHEPARD PARK

In other business conducted at the Aug. 19 board meeting, village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington said progress was being made on installation of equipment that will be providing public broadband wi-fi in Shepard Park.

Aug. 19, Harrington said that the wi-fi should be active by Labor Day weekend, and he predicted it would be robust enough to provide connectivity for 200 or more people to simultaneously access the Internet — and even livestream videos.

THE LATE JOE WEBSTER BY BOARD

The meeting started off with a moment of silence for the late Joseph L. Webster, a Warrensburg resident who had strong ties to Lake George. Webster, who passed away Aug. 14 at the age of 74, had a 26-year career in law enforcement, starting out with the Lake George Village Police Department and concluding with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

For many years, Webster was a member of the Lake George Volunteer Fire Company and the local American Legion post, having served in the 1960s in the U.S. Air Force after his graduation from Warrensburg High School in 1964.