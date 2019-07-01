Youth summit spreads awareness of dangers of tobacco

× Expand Photo provided by Scott Ruch The Reality Check youth program focuses on making the next generation to be tobacco-free. Pictured are: (front row sitting left to right) Jania Young, Felicity Dolger, Tabitha Batu-Tiako, Logan Robideau, Dorothy (Dot) Arguelles, Talaejah Young and Lacey Robideau; (kneeling) Archita Jain, Christian Patten, Amelia (Sketch) DeDominicas and Valerie LaFontaine; and (back row) Iva Archibald 8th, Sarena Young, Maria Lyons, Declan Kelly, Abigail Batu-Tiako and Marissa Goldsmith.

PLATTSBURGH | Reality Check is a group of teens from across New York state whose aim is to expose the truth about tobacco and the marketing practices of the tobacco industry. In America each year, 489,000 people die due to tobacco use or exposure to secondhand smoke. Reality Check hosts events, meetings, trainings, street marketing actions and more to educate people to take action in meaningful ways to reduce the impact of tobacco.

“Basically, we are trying to create the first tobacco-free generation,” said local Reality Check Program Coordinator at Tobacco-Free Clinton Franklin Essex Scott Ruch.

Reality Check youth from Clinton and Franklin counties joined together June 1 and 2 at the 2019 Spring Regional Youth Leadership weekend at Pok-O-MacCready Outdoor Center. The weekend activities were structured to help youth better understand who they are individually and how to work with each other even when they don’t see eye to eye.

“The weekend was very informative, it not only helped my social skills, but my leadership skills too,” said Abigail Batu-Tiako, a Plattsburgh High School junior. “I learned to step back and let others take on leading rolls even if that meant not succeeding.”

Reality Check youth are encouraged to build relationships with local decision makers. One of the sessions at this year’s youth summit was on how to “Adopt An Elected Official.” Youth were each assigned one of the local decision makers to keep in contact with over the next school year.

Youth received background information and some education on how the local government is organized in Clinton and Franklin Counties. From town supervisors to the mayor, city counselors to county legislators, youth will actively participate in local government by educating them on the effects of nicotine products and tobacco marketing targeted toward young people.

The Youth Leadership weekend was also an opportunity to work on public speaking skills. Seasoned Reality Check youth leaders shared their own experience with good and bad elevator speeches. A powerful 30-second introduction can make or break a first impression. These are skills that will help Reality Check leaders in their community and in their future.

Tom Bull, a professional speaker, life coach, consultant, and podcast host from Peru concluded the Youth Leadership Weekend by encouraging the youth to really understand who they are internally.

He went on to say, “We need to be aware of what we give our energy and attention to, and more specifically, what and who we surround ourselves. We only know what we know until we know differently. If we change our awareness and how we think, we can immediately change the quality and direction of our lives.”

Sarena Young, an eighth-grade student from Stafford Middle School, had this to say about Tom, “My favorite part of the weekend was the guest speaker, aka ‘Chicken Nugget Man.’ He taught us character traits that make us human.”

For more information about Reality Check contact Tobacco-Free Clinton Franklin Essex at 518-570-7784 or realitycheck@cvfamilycenter.org. Visit “We Wont Be Bought” on Facebook, realitycheckofny.com or tobaccofreecfe.com.