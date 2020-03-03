Zebra mussel larvae found in state’s largest hatchery

× Expand File photo Zebra Mussels Employees of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation examine zebra mussels during an inspection of one of their state’s waterways. New York EnCon officials announced late last week that zebra mussel larvae were discovered in their fish hatchery facilities in Rome.

ADIRONDACK PARK | Zebra mussel larvae have been discovered in the state’s largest fish hatchery, and this contamination by a pernicious invasive species will be reducing or eliminating the stocking of trout in various waterways around the state — including lakes, ponds and streams in the Adirondacks.

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Feb. 25 that the zebra mussels were discovered in January to be present in Delta Lake, which supplies water to the agency’s Rome Fish Hatchery.

A subsequent investigation uncovered that the zebra mussel larvae were present in the hatchery ponds using water from Delta Lake, but not some of the hatchery’s other ponds and raceways fed by underground springs.

The Rome hatchery annual produces nearly 160,000 pounds of brook, rainbow and brown trout — more than 2.3 million trout in total — that are stocked in about 300-plus lakes and ponds and 2,900 miles of streams in the state, according to DEC publications.

A large number of the fish from the Rome hatchery are those used in stocking of remote waters by airplane and helicopter, and many of those waterways are in the Adirondacks.

The disruption in statewide fish stocking is envisioned to continue next year as well.

DEC sources have said the entire Rome fish hatchery will have to be decontaminated, redesigned and reconstructed, according to the Syracuse Post-Standard.

“We are taking this aquatic invasive discovery very seriously,” state Department of Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a prepared statement. “The DEC will provide all the necessary resources to address this problem and employ solutions to ensure the hatchery will operate free of zebra mussels in the future.”

The statement said that the DEC is investigating options to maximize hatchery production so as many waters as possible can be stocked.

Trout Unlimited board member Bill Wellman of Plattsburgh said he was concerned about the situation, and how the stocking of upstate waterways would be effected.

“Can the DEC really devise a system that provides pure water to the hatchery?,” he said, noting he was concerned about how long it would actually take the state to reconstruct the Rome hatchery and get it operating again. “Every time the state takes on a project, it takes twice as long and costs at least four times as much as they have planned.” ■