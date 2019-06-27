Zoning board reads appeals

× Local resident Joseph Whalen’s appeal was viewed by the Zoning Board of Appeals Committee to expand his driveway from 10 feet wide to 20 feet wide to fit two automobiles.

PLATTSBURGH | This month’s Zoning Board of Appeals Committee meeting determined whether or not to pass the appeals sent in from the public to the Zoning Board Ordinance.

There were five appeals total from the public that the committee looked over. The deadline to submit these appeals passed in May of this year.

At the committee meeting, the public was allowed to come up during a session and state their concerns and comments over any appeals that were reviewed.

The most discussed topic from the public was the Durkee Street lot development, mostly stated concerns from residents and business owners.

One of these concerns addressed came from local resident Scott Allen, who approached the stand on behalf of Save Durkee Parking Lot, a group of residents, property owners and business owners. With him was a packet full of the group’s objections, as well as more than 1,500 signatures, both online and in person, that are against the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) plans to work with Prime Companies LLC in order to reconfigure the lot and add buildings. The petition was handed over to the zoning board to enter it into the record.

“The people that signed this petition are opposed to the project in its current form,” Allen said. “It was distributed throughout businesses in the city, it was addressed to concerned citizens in the Plattsburgh area, and there may be a few outside.”

Also there to speak on the Durkee Street lot was Sylvie Beaudreau, who appeared in front of the common council at its weekly meeting June 13, as well as the week after, June 20, to express her concerns about the parking committee’s plans.

“The original DRI plan, which people in this town didn’t necessarily approve of, it was imposed on us by a decision made by the state, called for 45 units and it called for a number of different public features, and also one acre of public green space,” Beaudreau said. “What happens over time, the plans kept changing ... And in the process of these gradual changes, there was never any input into what the population of Plattsburgh felt about it ... people felt they haven’t been consulted.”

Beaudreau has been seen before at many of the protests regarding the Durkee Street Lot that took place outside of City Hall on occasion. Though the picketing has stopped, it appears those opposed are still trying to get the common council to appeal to their requests at the meetings themselves.

Common Council meetings are open to the public and held every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, following a committee meeting, which is also open to the public.