Zoning board to lead DRI review

There was plenty of hesitation between the zoning board members, but they ultimately decided to make the motion, now becoming in charge of the DRI project's lead agency.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Zoning Board of Appeals was asked to vote on an agenda item submitted by the Common Council at the committee’s monthly meeting July 15. The appeal request asked that the zoning board act as the lead agency for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) comprehensive review.

After much conversation and hesitation, a motion was made to approve the appeal, and the request won with a vote of 3 to 1.

An agenda item involving Prime Companies, LLC, which put its own money into the Durkee Street Lot project along with $4.3 million from the city, almost half of the $10 million awarded to the city, was recently tabled at a planning board meeting. This was due to a decision to complete an environmental impact statement. The state environmental quality review (SEQR) studied the revitalization projects as a whole, rather than individually.

According to the zoning board, one of the main problems the committee has with taking over as lead agency has to do with the meeting schedule. Being as the zoning board meets only once a month, it is not as up to date as those who attend Common Council meetings once a week.

“We are not able to attend meetings where they are discussing the SEQR,” Kathleen Insley said regarding the zoning board’s ability to deal with a SEQR. “This agency is not familiar with handling SEQRs.”

The next zoning board meeting will take place Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.