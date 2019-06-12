‘Lost’ silent film found, gets local screening

× Expand Photo provided by Jeff Rapsis Phyllis Haver (1899-1960) starred as Roxie Hart in the silent film version of “Chicago” (1927), to be screened with live music by Jeff Rapsis on Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall. The program is free and open to the public.

BRANDON | Long before it became a long-running Broadway musical and then 2002’s Best Picture, the story of “Chicago”first achieved worldwide fame as a hit silent film.

Actress Phyllis Haver played Roxie Hart in the film. This silent-era Hollywood star, born in 1899, died from a drug overdose in 1960.

See for yourself when the original 1927 screen version of “Chicago” is screened at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center on Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

The program will be accompanied by live music performed by silent film composer Jeff Rapsis. Rapsis will perform on a digital synthesizer that reproduces the texture of a full orchestra to create a live “movie score” soundtrack.

Admission is free; donations are encouraged, with all proceeds to support ongoing restoration of Brandon Town Hall. The screening is sponsored by local residents Nancy and Gary Meffe.

The silent film version of “Chicago,” based on a hit 1926 stage play, was for many years thought to be one of the many silent films that were completely lost, with no copies surviving in any archive. But in 2006, a pristine original nitrate print of the film was discovered in the estate of “Ten Commandments” director Cecil B. DeMille, who supervised its production.