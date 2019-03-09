‘Riders’: A look at ACTR’s community service

× Expand Photo by Tom Pinsonneault Pictured at right, Pamela White Spatafora, ACTR program administrator and volunteer coordinator, with Amy Buxton, transit dispatcher, at left.

“Riders” is a series of vignettes or character sketches of individuals I came to know well while working as a volunteer transit driver for ACTR, Addison County Transit Resources.

The destination of each drive is predicated on the individual needs of the riders. ACTR volunteers may be off to a doctor’s appointment in Burlington or grocery shopping in Middlebury or to Boston for a surgical consult.

These trips, as well as trips for other drivers, are made possible only through the hard work and dedication of ACTR personnel such as Stephanie Stearns (office management), Pamela White Spatafora (program administrator/volunteer coordinator) and Amy Buxton (dispatcher).

Photo by Tom Pinsonneault Stephanie Stearns, ACTR office management in Middlebury.

There are other staff members at ACTR headquarters located on Creek Road in Middlebury; they work on behalf of the county community and riders, matching client to driver to destination. It is worth noting that because of ACTR the quality of life in the local community is greatly enhanced.

Most of the time this writer was not privy to the ailments ACTR clients are being treated for; he just drives and talks and listens. As a volunteer, the writer finds this work, in spite of the long hours, tremendously satisfying and personally rewarding. The vignettes or character sketches are in no particular order and personal identities and locations will be purposefully obscured.

Listening to and conversing with the individuals who ride has given this writer pause to consider the human condition, not to explain or try to understand it. ACTR riders do not complain about their ailments.

They struggle quietly as they try to pull their legs into my car. They struggle trying to exit my vehicle; many times waiving off an offer of assistance. Some walk in pain with every bodily movement. Others simply need a ride because they are unable to drive.

Riders often smile and laugh: for everything they do they accomplish on their own. They walk among us as neighbors, acquaintances, friends and community members from all ages and walks of life. All of the collected insights you will read in The Eagle in the coming weeks are a testament to their strength and courage and humor all at once.

Upcoming issues of The Eagle will take you on the road for a first-hand glimpse into the lives of the “Riders.”

- Tom Pinsonneault is an Orwell-based writer and guest columnist for The Eagle.