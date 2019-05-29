‘Satan’s Kingdom’ is mapmaker’s puzzle

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Society for Industrial Archeology ABOVE: Classic 19th-century “beehive” charcoal ovens in Vermont. Is there evidence of a charcoal- making industry in Satan’s Kingdom near Lake Dunmore?

LEICESTER | Residents of Salisbury and Leicester may be familiar with the strange name “Satan’s Kingdom”, a place name for a vague area located near Lake Dunmore and Fern Lake. But beyond vague references to what sounds like a local place of darkness, the origin of the term is a bit of mystery.

Image courtesy of William Powers Beer’s 1871 Map of the Satan’s Kingdom area comprising the land of Hunt, Austin, and Johnson.

Some local campfire tales has been built upon this name by adding a spooky element to the place, but it doesn’t appear much evil occurs between the lakes, at least of the kind to inspire fear of Christendom’s infamous fallen angel.

According to Vermont historian William Powers, a long-time seasonal Lake Dunmore resident, the origin of the name goes back to pre-Civil War times.

A defunct 19th-century local newspaper, the Brandon Post, may actually have been the first to coin the term, Powers suggests.

“The Post of Dec. 26, 1850, mentions the actual location of Satan’s Kingdom... (but) the newspaper article is a lampoon of the 1850 Vermont Legislature regarding banking in Vermont.”

With tongue in cheek, the Brandon Post imprinted a last name to the area between the lakes.

According to the paper, “...The remonstrance of Peter Comfort and 750 others, of the kingdom of Tupton, against the establishment of Moosalmoo Bank at Ripton flats, was read and 500 copies thereof ordered to be printed in the Third House journal, and is as follows: ‘Your remonstrants show to you Honorable body that they look upon the effort of B. Hale and others, to obtain a charter for a bank at Ripton Flats, under the title of the Moosalamoo Bank, as a most unwarrantable attack upon the vested rights of your remonstrants, who reside on the borders of Lake Mooslamoo, vulgarly called Lake Dunmore.

To grant the prayer of said Hale and others, would be to permit them to steal our name. Besides, the wants and necessities which requires the establishment of a bank, are ten fold greater at Moosalamoo City in the kingdom of Tupton than at Ripton Flats. We have a most extensive Glass Factory establishment there, consisting of buildings which cost about $10,000, which ought to be employed to some good purpose, instead of being only a tax upon the owners. As many [as] 40 banks could be kept in these buildings.

Image courtesy of William Powers The 1950 Survey Map of Leicester, Vermont, mentioning Satan’s Kingdom.

There is a blacksmith’s shop already erected – a good building for a store – an extensive tavern establishment – three saw mills and excellent ‘hunt’ for muskrats, and ‘quite a plenty of smaller game.’ The flourishing village of Sodom is about one and a half miles distant, where are carried on all sorts of business unprofitable solely for the want of Bank accommodations. The thriving village of Satan’s Kingdom is about one mile distant, where there are now four coal pits going up, and in the process of burning which are likely to go out for want of Bank accommodations.

The new town called Jerusalem is about four miles distant, where it is contemplated to rebuild the Temple, which will require Bank facilities, before it is completed, to the amount of one million of dollars. Slab City is about three miles distant, and as this city has recently been visited by a freshet which swept out its streets and carried off many houses, the aid of a bank is necessary to enable the inhabitants to rebuild the same.”

Thus, Satan’s Kingdom may be nothing more than a satirical name that has inspired later camp tales of nefarious undertakings along Lake Dunmore and Fern Lake (formerly known as Little Pond), including spurious campfire stories of madness, ghosts and even witch covens.

Powers reports that on April 15, 2010, local resident Victor Rolando led a scouting party in the area between Lake Dunmore and Fern Lake looking for traces of charcoal- making activities that took place there in the 1800s.

So, too, the 19th century’s smoggy industry of creating charcoal from forest trees likely helped create a connection to the devil’s fiery workshop: Hell is described as a “blazing furnace”, as cited in the New Testament’s Matthew 30:42. Such a Biblical description is not unlike a circa-1800s charcoal-making operation.

“Mr. Rolando is an authority on the history of charcoal production activities in Vermont. See his book, ‘200 Years of Soot and Sweat: The History and Archeology of Vermont’s Iron, Charcoal, and Lime Industries’, published by the Vermont Archaeological Society in 1992.”

But Powers added, Rolando’s field team found no traces of any charcoal-making activities in the area of Satan’s Kingdom.

“It was concluded, however, that if any charcoal-making activity took place, it probably occurred on the east side of Route 53 at the base of Chandler Ridge. Future investigation of the area may (yet) uncover traces of charcoal,” Powers said. “Charcoal doesn’t disappear over time, otherwise radiocarbon dating would not be possible.”

So, can this legendary tiny kingdom-by-the-lake be located on a modern map? “Yes,” according to Powers.

Powers noted that private property on the 1950 Survey Map of Leicester “belong s to Margery Mooney (parcel C) and Harry Carter (parcels A and B).” They are on the corner north of a private camp on Hideaway Trail. Thus, Satan’s Kingdom lies to the east of parcel C. But a closer look at the map reveals that the Kingdom is, in fact, a land “down-under”. Much like the legendary drowned city of Ys in Britanny, Satan’s camp is located offshore, below the surface of the lake.