“Girls on the Run” comes to Addison County

× Expand Photo provided VT-030720-Girls-on-the-Run When Girls on the Run Vermont was started in 1999 by Nancy Heydinger, it was with only 15 girls. Now, the non-profit serves an annual 2,700 participants at more than 170 sites throughout the state.

MIDDLEBURY | Four elementary schools in Addison County will play host to Girls on the Run Vermont activities this spring. Girls on the Run has inspired Vermont girls for 21 years. The organization’s data shows that it has pisiviely impacted the lives of 47,000 girls since its inception. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered locally as well as at locations in northern Vermont.

Image provided VT-030720-Girls-on-the-Run-logo

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to develop self esteem through physical activity.

According to Richele Young, Girls on the Run’s marketing and communications manager, the all-volunteer led program brings together groups of girls for a ten-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.

“This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at approximately 80 locations in northern Vermont,” Young said. “Each team will meet twice a week for 90 minutes after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5k event, on June 6 at the Champlain Valley Exposition, that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.”

With trained coaches ready to empower these girls, Girls on the Run (grades 3-5) and Heart & Sole (grades 6-8) is currently set to take place at the following Addison County sites: Beeman Elementary, Bristol Elementary School, Mary Hogan School, and Lincoln Community School.

Girls on the Run’s Young said the organization is still in need of volunteers in Addison County.

“Girls on the Run Vermont still needs coaches,” she said. “Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of 18 years old. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and view online training modules.”

If you are interested in helping, visit Girls on the Run’s website at www.gotrvt.org/coach for all the details.

The program fee for the Addison County program is $100 and financial aid is available to girls who qualify. ■