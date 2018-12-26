2019: A new session in Montpelier

× Expand File photo Rep. Harvey Smith

MIDDLEBURY | Rep. Harvey Smith of Addison County’s 5th district concurs with last week’s comments by Rutland County State Sen. Brian Collamore. Collamore assessed the upcoming session’s as one catering to the Democratic/Progressive 2017-18 wish list of legislation.

“For sure, a number of bills the governor vetoed last year will return starting right out of the box; for example, the minimum wage and paid family leave; these will be on the front burner …” Smith said.

Smith, himself a livestock farmer in the town of New Haven, is personally concerned about more land-related regulations and restrictions, with steps by Montpelier to render more agricultural lands into protected wetlands.

“I looked at a new map of Addison County soils,” he noted. “Most of the county agricultural lands would be considered wetlands under some of this new kind of thinking, so I’ll be paying close attention to this issue in 2019,” Smith said. “We have to go slowly on this one because it will hurt farmers.”

On the subject of school mergers, Smith said that any efforts of mergers in his Addison-5 District won’t bring any property tax relief as far as he can tell. Plus, he believes that local residents should decide on mergers not state government.

“It makes common sense to be more efficient,” he said, “however, the people involved have to decide, not Montpelier.”

In the final analysis, Smith would seem to agree with Chris Bray and Brian Collamore on issues of affordability and the environment, but the rub is finding common ground on solutions and ways of either paying for, or simply forgoing, big, centralized state-government desires.

“We need to find ways to make Vermont affordable and control increases in the budget. We’ve kept that around 3 percent, around the cost of living,” Smith said.

“This year we have a surplus on the books, so we’re not filling a tax-revenue hole. I’d like to see fiscal constraint and that will be my role being in the minority. But I have to credit the Democrats for their restraint. So, I am optimistic that we can work together for the good of all Vermonters.”

- This is the conclusion of a three part series.